Fantasy championship week has finally arrived, and those fortunate enough to still be playing are undoubtedly wondering how they survived. Whether you’ve compensated for the loss a key running back with a well-timed waiver pickup, or you just haven’t experienced any hits from injury/COVID yet, chances are you’ll have at least one or two issues this week. Our Week 17 fantasy RB rankings can help you navigate whatever comes your way and make the right start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

It remains to be seen if Dalvin Cook (reserve/COVID) even has a chance to return for Week 17’s game against Green Bay, but if he is able to, he won’t be activated until the coming weekend. Austin Ekeler (reserve/COVID) is more likely to return for his game against Denver. As long as either is active, he’ll remain a must-start.

Rashaad Penny (vs. Lions), Elijah Mitchell or Jeff Wilson Jr. (vs. Texans), Devin Singletary (vs. Falcons), Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris (vs. Jaguars), and D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams (@Seahawks) are all borderline starters or at least matchup-dependent starters most weeks, but they all look good in Week 17. It might be tough to trust Swift (shoulder) or Mitchell (knee) if they’re back, but their respective teams wouldn’t activate them if they weren’t going to see significant touches. Stevenson (reserve/COVID) might actually be the biggest wild card after Harris had a dominant showing, but that had been a pretty even split before Stevenson’s health issues.

On the flip side, Dare Ogunbowale (@ Patriots), Darrel Williams (@ Bengals), Josh Jacobs (@ Colts), Sony Michel (@ Ravens), Michael Carter (vs. Buccaneers), Myles Gaskin (@ Titans), Chuba Hubbard (@ Saints), Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray (vs. Rams), and Rex Burkhead (@ 49ers) are all in tough spots. Michel, Williams, and Jacobs are tough to sit in 12-team leagues, but the rest seem best suited for benches, at least in standard leagues. Even with that said, guaranteed touches have value, and Ogunbowale and Burkhead look primed for 15-plus opportunities. Carter won’t be far behind. Would you rather have one of those backs or, say, AJ Dillon (vs. Vikings) in a much more favorable matchup? In standard, you’d probably rather have Dillon, but it’s debatable. Pick your poison.

Fortunately, most of the toughest matchups either go to must-starts like Cook/Alexander Mattison (@ Packers) or Ezekiel Elliott (vs. Cardinals), or they go to players you won’t feel bad about leaving on your bench. Of course, you might be forced to start someone like Gaskin or Carter because of injuries or COVID, but, again, at least you’ll be using players who get a decent amount of touches.

Every year, unlikely heroes star in Week 17 in money games. This year, that might be Ronald Jones (@ Jets), Penny, Wilson Jr., or someone who’s third on a team’s depth chart as of this publishing. Plenty of adjustments will need to be made to these rankings (and start ’em, sit ’em decisions) before Sunday’s kickoffs, so make sure your starters are handcuffed and be ready to hit the waiver/free agent wire all throughout the week.

Note: We’ll be updating these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for analysis and the latest player movement.

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 17: Who to start at running back

Rankings are based on standard, non-PPR scoring