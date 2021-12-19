The Hamden Journal

Week 16 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

Last week wasn’t as disastrous as it could’ve been at the running back position. It wasn’t great — injuries and COVID issues still caused plenty of roster headaches — but there weren’t many stud backs unexpectedly affected. Chances are, more havoc will be wreaked in the second round of the fantasy football playoffs, so expect plenty of updates to our Week 16 fantasy RB PPR rankings throughout the week. 

Ideally, matchups would be the biggest worry, and there are definitely a few that could cause some usual starters to wind up benches. The toughest calls in PPR leagues will be Chase Edmonds (vs. Colts) and Myles Gaskin (@ Saints). Both are facing brutal opponents, but their high-target ways usually keeps them in PPR lineups. However, both struggled last week, and while we can attribute some of that to both being “eased” back into their respective lineups, it still gives us pause this week. Plus, in win-or-go-home scenarios like most are faced with now, it’s fair to question whether a high ceiling or a high floor is more valuable. Most of the time, it comes down to your specific matchup. 

James Conner (vs. Colts), Myles Gaskin (@ Saints), Devonta Freeman (@ Bengals), Chuba Hubbard (vs. Buccaneers), D’Onta Foreman (vs. 49ers), and Devin Singletary (@ Patriots) are also in tough situations this week. Conner might be TD-or-bust in PPR since he doesn’t figure to see as many targets with Edmonds back, but his TD upside is too high to ignore. Foreman is also tough to sit, as he gets the vast majority of Tennessee’s carries, but he’s no sure thing either. The rest are probably best suited for benches depending on your others options even though some of these opponents (Bengals, Bucs, Pats) give up a fair amount of receptions to RBs. The backs facing those teams simply aren’t reliable enough to produce. That also might be true of Ronald Jones (@ Panthers) if he’s starting in place of Leonard Fournette (hamstring), as he would profile simillar to Conner. 

If you’re looking for sleepers, handcuffs Darrel Williams (vs. Steelers), Sony Michel (@ Vikings), Jordan Howard (@ Giants), and Rex Burkhead (vs. Chargers) all have more upside than usual. Michel and Howard won’t catch many passes, so they’re also TD-or-bust, which might make them too risky in PPR formats, but Williams and Burkhead usually get some catches. In their highly favorable matchups, they could easily come through.

The “borderline” backs with the best matchups are Darrell Henderson (@ Vikings), Michael Carter (vs. Jaguars), Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams (@ Raiders), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (vs. Steelers), Miles Sanders (@ Giants), and Detroit’s starter (@ Falcons), which is likely to be Jamaal Williams. All should be played this week in 12-team leagues, as all are capable of catching at least a handful of passes to go along with what should be solid days on the ground.

Like we said before, there will be plenty of changes throughout the week to these rankings, so make sure to handcuff your top RBs. It wouldn’t hurt to even handcuff your handcuffs if you have enough space on your roster. It’s going to be a wacky final two weeks (Craig Reynolds and Duke Johnson, anyone?), so get ready if you’re still alive for your fantasy title.

Note: We’ll be updating these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for analysis and the latest player movement.

Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 16: Who to start at running back

Rankings are based on full-point PPR scoring

  • #1

    Jonathan Taylor, Colts

  • #2

    Austin Ekeler, Chargers

  • #3

    Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons

  • #4

    James Robinson, Jaguars

  • #5

    Najee Harris, Steelers

  • #6

    David Montgomery, Bears

  • #8

    Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers

  • #10

    Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

  • #11

    Darrell Henderson, Rams

  • #12

    Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

  • #14

    Antonio Gibson, Washington

  • #16

    Javonte Williams, Broncos

  • #18

    Melvin Gordon, Broncos

  • #20

    Saquon Barkley, Giants

  • #23

    Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

  • #24

    Miles Sanders, Eagles

  • #25

    James Conner, Cardinals

  • 26 Devonta Freeman, BAL @ CIN
    27 Elijah Mitchell, SF @ TEN
    28 D’Onta Foreman, TEN vs. SF
    29 Rex Burkhead, HOU vs. LAC
    30 Chase Edmonds, ARI vs. IND
    31 Chuba Hubbard, CAR vs. TB
    32 Jamaal Williams, DET @ ATL
    33 Darrel Williams, KC vs. PIT
    34 Damien Harris, NE vs. BUF
    35 Myles Gaskin, MIA @ NO
    36 Devin Singletary, BUF @ NE
    37 David Johnson, HOU vs. LAC
    38 Sony Michel, LAR @ MIN
    39 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. NYG
    40 Tevin Coleman, NYJ vs. JAX
    41 J.D. McKissic, WAS @ DAL
    42 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE vs. BUF
    43 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. WAS
    44 Mark Ingram, NO vs. MIA
    45 AJ Dillon, GB vs. CLE
    46 Justin Jackson, LAC @ HOU
    47 Mike Davis, ATL vs. DET
    48 Duke Johnson, MIA @ NO
    49 Dontrell Hilliard, TEN vs. SF
    50 Jeremy McNichols, TEN vs. SF
    51 Latavius Murray, BAL @ CIN
    52 Devontae Booker, NYG @ PHI
    53 Boston Scott, PHI vs. NYG
    54 Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. LAR
    55 Ameer Abdullah, CAR vs. TB
    56 Matt Breida, BUF @ NE
    57 Phillip Lindsay, MIA @ NO
    58 Nyheim Hines, IND @ ARI
    59 Joshua Kelley, LAC @ HOU
    60 D’Ernest Johnson, CLE @ GB
    61 Brandon Bolden, NE vs. BUF
    62 Carlos Hyde, JAX @ NYJ
    63 Samaje Perine, CIN vs. BAL
    64 Craig Reynolds, DET @ ATL
    65 Alex Collins, SEA vs. CHI
    66 Jeff Wilson Jr., SF @ TEN
    67 Ronald Jones II, TB @ CAR
    68 Peyton Barber, LV vs. DEN
    69 Godwin Igwebuike, DET @ ATL
    70 Royce Freeman, HOU vs. LAC
    71 Khalil Herbert, CHI @ SEA
    72 Jaret Patterson, WAS @ DAL

