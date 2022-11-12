Week 10 NFL picks, predictions w/ ‘Million Dollar’ Marco Piemonte

Commercial content 21+.



You may know him from his relationship with Betr and his close relationship with Jake Paul. Or perhaps as just the guy who won over a million dollars when the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last year.

His name is “Million Dollar” Marco Piemonte, the car dealer turned sports bettor, has won (and lost) some massive bets.

The Illinois bettor has a few other career credentials to his name, namely these bets —detailed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal — that totaled over $2 million in profit in just a few weeks.

Piemonte does most of his wagering on PointsBet Sportsbook and describes himself only as “an underdog bettor.” He is not here to lay juice on big favorites; he wants to find the value spots to win big, “+170 or bettor is my target,” he said.

Followers of my TD scorer prop picks and UFC bets know that I consider myself one in the same with Marco.



All of this is to say if you don’t think he’s legit, do some more research; he is. But Action Network’s Darren Rovell and Piemonte had a light-hearted-ish exchange.

Piemonte did say that this was something that frustrated him in that moment. He told The Post, “More than anything, I felt like he was talking down to me. And frankly, shame on him. I treat everybody with respect.”

Obviously, looking at the bet, it was a loss, which kind of mutes the point Rovell was attempting to make about only posting winners. Regardless, the bet was a parlay loss which should raise some flags for bettors and readers across the board.

Parlays are most of his bets, and make massive amounts of money for sportsbooks. He said, “It’s not lost on me that parlays are how you build a [sports]book, ok? It’s entertaining, though, to pick out my favorite underdog of the week and parlay it with something else. And I am lucky enough to bet this way, and it’s clearly been successful.”

The success is there, and his underdog picks have been phenomenal this season. Even a few weeks ago, a bettor came to him with big hugs thanking him for his betting advice on the 100x podcast put his daughter through college. Amazing story? Yes. But also a cautionary tale.

If you hit that million dollar parlay? Awesome. But bet with caution, and do not bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose. Be sure to practice safe bankroll management when wagering, too.

Betting on the NFL?

Diamond Images/Getty Images

Week 10 NFL picks and predictions with “Million Dollar” Marco Piemonte

Browns (+150) vs. Dolphins (BetMGM)

“I got one for ya. Browns at Dolphins. Let me turn the interview around on you,” Piemonte jokingly said. “What do ya think about this one?”

This one is interesting with Jacoby Brissett, who has been excellent as the starter. Then you have a terrible Dolphins defense, giving up the most points in the league, and playing tight games with the Lions and Bears.

Here’s how Piemonte sees this one going…

“Denzel Ward is back for Cleveland (23rd ranked corner per PFF in 2021) he can help slow [Tyreek] Hill or [Jaylen] Waddle down.”

“Two-pass rushers like Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney converging in on Tua [Tagovailoa] from the edge. He already has had concussion problems this season, too.”

“I love the Browns +3.5 and moneyline; they are my pick of the week.”

A compelling case, I’m in. The Nick Chubb show should be in full bloom as they play keep-away from the Dolphins’ high-flying offense.

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers (-155, Caesars)

“I’ll start with this. I will have massive amounts of money on Tom Brady this Sunday. Post-divorce Brady is here! After that comeback! No more distractions!” Piemonte exclaimed.

Undoubtedly, the Buccaneers win last week is a shot of adrenaline for them. With the major issues being, do the Bucs just lack leadership without Bruce Arians in the picture? Todd Bowles was never an offensive guru, and Byron Leftwich isn’t impressing anybody.

Tom Brady Getty Images

All of that is to say, the team has been looking to Brady to save them. And he did last week. This is how we see the game going.

The Buccaneers can stop the run, forcing Geno Smith to beat them. He’s done it so far against good competition, but how long will that last?

The Seahawks are going to be forced into a negative game script if the Buccaneers get out ahead early.

Chargers (+7.5) vs. 49ers

“I can’t believe the Chargers are getting 7 against the 49ers in this game. Just from a quarterback perspective, it’s Justin Herbert against Jimmy Garopollo, that’s a great advantage there. Both teams are in desperation mode, so I won’t back the moneyline but 7.5 seems insane to me,” Piemonte said.

Keenan Allen has basically been a non-factor all season, a rough situation for Chargers fans. They also lost J.C. Jackson, Rashawn Slater and many other starters due to injury. We aren’t sure if Herbert is fully healthy either.

I agree that 7.5 is a ridiculous number and lean toward Los Angeles, but the moneyline is a no-go for both of us. Not against that defense.

Week 10 live-betting spots to target

Cowboys vs. Packers (+4.5)

“I want to see how this game starts before I bet it, but I am expecting a monster game from AJ Dillon this weekend,” Piemonte said.

My initial read on this game was the Packers’ rushing offense could carry them. The Cowboys are an elite defense and deserve every bit of credit that they get. But they are actually overrated at stopping the run (fifth worst-rated run defense per Pro Football Focus).

This is a spot where the Packers should neutralize the pass rush by running the ball down the Cowboys’ throat.

“You know that if the Cowboys score on the first possession, that line is going to eight points immediately. I’m in if that happens.”

AJ Dillon Getty Images

Jaguars (+9.5) vs. Chiefs

“I think the Jaguars are underrated right now,” Piemonte said. “Their corners are absolutely lock down, their front seven is excellent. Hell, Travis Etienne is running through people. My worry is the Jaguars being unable to hang in a shootout in Kansas City.”

I don’t think Jacksonville wins this game outright, but I do think they can keep it close. If it was in Jacksonville, I’d consider this as a spot for the Jaguars to win outright. Instead, a live bet on the Jaguars +14.5 is a solid spot, if it ever gets there.

“I love when you give me two touchdowns against the spread. I’ll take Jacksonville +14.5 if that comes up in the first quarter,” Marco said.

Commanders (+10.5) vs. Eagles

The Commanders started off really struggling and their team is in utter chaos in the front office. Meanwhile, the Eagles are dominating the league and are the only undefeated team remaining. But a divisional game against an underrated defense (11th best by PFF) is an interesting spot to target for live betting.

Piemonte told The Post, “This is another spot where I like taking two touchdowns if it’s available to me. If the Eagles get ahead early, I am in on the Commanders at +14.5 with that defense, but would need that kind of spread in order to target.”