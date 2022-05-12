Week 1-18 dates, times, opponents

The first game in the Brian Daboll coaching era will take place in Nashville, as the Giants open up their 2022 season on Sept. 11, on the road against the Titans.
The home opener for the Giants arrives the next week, against the Panthers at MetLife Stadium.
For the first time since 2017, the Giants will play on Thanksgiving. They face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 24. They are home on New Year’s Day, with a Jan. 1 game against the Colts.
For the first time since 2016, the Giants will head to Europe. They are the road team on Oct. 9 against the Packers in London.
The Giants close out their season Week 18 in Philadelphia.
Here is the 2022 schedule:
New York Giants’ 2022 NFL Schedule:
Week 1 – Sept. 11: at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Week 2 – Sept. 18: vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 3 – Sept. 26: vs. Cowboys, (Monday Night Football), 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Week 4 – Oct. 2: vs. Bears, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 5 – Oct. 9: vs. Packers (London), 9:30 a.m., NFLN
Week 6 – Oct. 16: vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 7 – Oct. 23: at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 8 – Oct. 30: at Seattle, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Week 9 – BYE
Week 10 – Nov. 13: vs. Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 11 – Nov. 20: vs. Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 12 – Nov. 24: at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 4:25 p.m., FOX
Week 13 – Dec. 4: vs. Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 14 – Dec. 11: vs. Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 15 – Dec. 17 or 18: at Washington, TBD
Week 16 – Dec. 24: at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 17 – Jan. 1: vs. Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 18 – Jan. 7 or 8: at Philadelphia, TBD