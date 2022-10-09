Weak defenses make Over the play

One game on the card for NFL Sunday that doesn’t jump off the page as “must watch” is the Washington Commanders versus the Tennessee Titans. From a betting perspective, however, it’s a game that should be on your radar.

The total in this game is set at 43. I know neither of these offenses excites people, but I’m looking at the other side of the ball, where both teams have struggled. Washington comes in ranked 29th in scoring defense at 26.8 points, while Tennessee ranks 26th allowing 25.3 points per game.



Quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Ryan Tannehill are both off to slow starts this season, but now will get to face poor pass defenses that each give up more than 260 yards per game. Tannehill, in particular, should have time to carve up a Commanders’ defense that has hurried quarterbacks on just 3.9 percent of dropbacks (30th) through four games.

Washington has allowed more than 20 points in every game this season, while Tennessee has given up 20-plus in three of four. The Over has also cashed in 13 of the Titans’ past 17 road games. We’ve seen this total tick up a bit, too, after opening 42 at many sportsbooks.

There are probably better ways to spend a Sunday than putting money on a shootout between Tannehill and Wentz, but I set this total at 45, so I’m grabbing the Over and hoping for the best.

Titans vs. Commanders pick

Titans-Commanders Over 43.