Wayne Gretzky hit with $10M lawsuit over gum weight-loss claim

Wayne Gretzky is being accused of fibbing about weight loss using chewing gum in a new $10 million lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports.

In the suit, Steven Sparks — who is said to have developed OMG Gum, a “natural gum used to manage weight” — alleges the hockey legend lied about dropping 35 pounds after using the product for a nearly two-month span.

Wayne Gretzky playing for the Rangers in 1998. Getty Images

Janet and Wayne Gretzky in November 2018. Getty Images

Sparks claims that Gretzky, 61, made the fabrication to bolster the company’s stock. The organization, which allegedly brought on Gretzky’s wife, Janet, as a product spokesperson, is said to have faltered when the apparent falsehood was realized, however.

Sparks, who claims to have had reinvested both money and services into the brand, says the ordeal cost him $10 million.

Gretzky, who played in the NHL for 20 seasons, has a reported net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The couple, who has been married since 1988, have five children together, including 33-year-old model Paulina Gretzky.