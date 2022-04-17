Watch Terrell Owens catch TD in Fan Controlled Football debut

Terrell Owens has still got it.

The bombastic receiver, who last played in the NFL 12 years ago, caught a touchdown pass in his Fan Controlled Football league debut on Saturday night, going up in the corner of the end zone to haul in a throw from Laquan Horton.

Owens plays for the Zappers, a team that counts Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Mets pitcher Trevor May amongst its owners. His score, which came on the game’s last play, didn’t affect the outcome, though it is astounding to see Owens, at 48, on a football field.

The FCF is a spring football league trying to gain traction, in which fans control a seven-on-seven game, voting on offensive plays in real-time. There are also a series of gimmick rules, including the elimination of kicking and punting.

Terrell Owens (81) playing for the Zappers in a Fan Controlled Football game on April 16, 2022. Getty Images

Owens has suggested a return in the past, discussing the Canadian Football League in 2018 and saying he “absolutely” could replace Antonio Brown on the Buccaneers after Brown quit the team mid-game this season.

Of course, such a scenario would be a step above the Fan Controlled Football league, and it borders on impossible to suggest Owens would even be able to play in the CFL, let alone the NFL. He does clearly still have some skill, though, and he’s putting it to use.