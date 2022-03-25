Watch Keegan Bradley’s unbelievable shot at WGC-Dell

It’s the golf version of threading the needle, and Keegan Bradley couldn’t have done it better.

At the WGC Match Play event in Austin on Thursday, Bradley was 1 down to Adam Scott in their group play match on the 18th hole. Bradley hit a horrendous drive right, leaving him behind a whole lot of trees with Scott in ideal position in the fairway.

With nothing to lose, Bradley squeezed the ball through the trees and landed it just left off the green where the slope pushed it onto the surface and just a few feet away for birdie. Bradley would make the putt and halve the match with the Australian.

Keegan Bradley on the 18th hole at the WGC Match Play event at Austin. Golf Channel on Twitter

“I’m sure that shot looked very cool on TV,” Golf Channel analyst John Wood said on the broadcast. “I was standing about 30 yards right behind him and that is top three shots I’ve ever seen in my life.”

As Golf.com pointed out, it’s a shot that Bradley would have likely never tried in a stroke play event given that any ricochet off a tree would put double bogey or worse into play. But the former St. John’s star seemingly needed a birdie to win the hole and halve the match with Scott in good position.

It completed an impressive comeback for Bradley, who was three down in the match heading to the 15th hole.

A graphic showing the challenge that Bradley faced. Golf Channel on Twitter

Unfortunately for Bradley, who lost his opening match to Jordan Spieth and takes on Justin Rose on Friday, he is still unable to advance out of group play.