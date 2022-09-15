Watch Chargers-Chiefs on Amazon Prime

New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



Get ready for kickoff!

Thursday Night Football is right around the corner, and it’s taking off with an epic early-showdown.

On Sept. 15, the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head after both teams opened the seasons with victories. The rivals are part of a stacked AFC West, which is considered the best division in football.

Being that each team snagged wins in last year’s games, this is sure to be an intriguing matchup loaded with some of the biggest names in the league.

So how do you watch this game and what should you expect?

Where and when is week 2 of Thursday Night Football?

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on Sept. 15. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. EST.

How to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game

You can access the highly anticipated AFC West matchup (along with 15 other regular-season Thursday Night Football (TNF) games) via an Amazon Prime membership.

You can also look forward to a pregame, halftime and postgame show, fan-favorite interactive opportunities and a special comedic show hosted by former “Saturday Night Live” star Taran Killam on Wednesday before the game at 7 p.m. EST.

As a Prime Member, you will also be able to record the entire game and play, pause and rewind with ease.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, take advantage of a free 30-day trial just in time for the kickoff here.

Who are the Amazon Prime Video broadcast announcers?

Prime Video’s TNF broadcast team includes Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Michael Smith and Kaylee Hartung.

The Prime studio team is a star-studded group: Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Charissa Thompson, Andrew Whitworth, Aqib Talib and Taylor Rooks.

What to know about the matchup

If you’re planning to jump on your Amazon Prime account and watch the game, there are a few things you should know.

Both QBs are coming off stellar Week 1 performances, with Mahomes lighting up the Cardinals for five touchdowns and Herbert tossing three against the Raiders.

The Chargers, though, will likely be without their stud receiver in this one after he suffered an injury in Week 1. As for the Chiefs, it will be Mahomes’ second game without Tyreek Hill after the speedy wideout left for the Dolphins in free agency.

Let the games begin.

