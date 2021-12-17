Washington Football Team’s quarterback situation is bleak as COVID spreads

The Washington Football Team will be missing its starting and backup quarterback on Sunday, after Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen both went on the COVID-19 list. As a result, the team signed Garrett Gilbert ahead of their game against the Eagles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gilbert, who played college ball at SMU and Texas, has been in pro football since 2014, the highlight coming when he led the AAF’s Orlando Apollos to a 7-1 record. Most recently, he was on the Patriots’ practice squad.

He’s played in seven career NFL games, most recently starting a game for the Cowboys in 2020. In his NFL career, he has completed 23 of 44 passes.

Washington could also start Kyle Shurmur or Jordan Ta’amu, and is unlikely to officially name a starter until Sunday, per Schefter. NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo reported that Shurmur would be the likely starter, while Schefter tweeted earlier that it would be Gilbert.

It’s also possible, though unlikely, that Heinicke or Allen could test out of protocol. The league changed its return-to-play protocols on Thursday night to allow vaccinated asymptomatic players to test out with two negative tests on the same day.

Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are both out due to COVID protocol Getty Images

At 6-7, Washington currently holds one of the NFC’s wild card spots, and has the same record as the Eagles going into Sunday. Washington has 22 players on the COVID list, including five of its top six defensive linemen – Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Tim Settle, James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller is also among the key players on the COVID list. Additionally, receiver Terry McLaurin and running back J.D. McKissic are in the concussion protocol.

Garrett Gilbert could make the start for Washington amid their COVID issues Getty Images

Washington has just 40 players on its active roster as of Friday morning. The Eagles have mostly avoided COVID issues, with just two players in protocol as of Thursday evening.

The NFL has been decimated by COVID-19 this week, along with every other sport, but seems to be plowing ahead and playing games as scheduled on Sunday. Though that means some teams, such as Washington, could be severely disadvantaged, the league played all of its games last season, and it looks like it’s planning on doing so this season.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington’s starter, has thrown for 2,931 yards and 19 touchdowns in 12 games this season. Allen and Ryan Fitzpatrick are the only two other quarterbacks to take snaps for Washington in 2021.