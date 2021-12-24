The Hamden Journal

Washington defensive back Deshazor Everett was driver in fatal car crash: cops

Washington defensive back Deshazor Everett was driver in fatal car crash: cops

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia has confirmed to multiple outlets that Washington Football Team defensive back and special teamer Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal car accident Thursday night.

According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R around 9:15 p.m., when the vehicle “left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.”

Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal car crash, according to Virginia police.
Scott Taetsch

Olivia Peters, a 29-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was the passenger in the vehicle. She was taken to StoneSprings Hospital and died from her injuries.

Everett sustained serious — but not life-threatening — injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Everett, 29, is in his seventh season in the NFL, all of which have been spent with Washington.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.