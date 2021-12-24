Washington defensive back Deshazor Everett was driver in fatal car crash: cops

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia has confirmed to multiple outlets that Washington Football Team defensive back and special teamer Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal car accident Thursday night.
According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R around 9:15 p.m., when the vehicle “left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.”
Olivia Peters, a 29-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was the passenger in the vehicle. She was taken to StoneSprings Hospital and died from her injuries.
Everett sustained serious — but not life-threatening — injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Everett, 29, is in his seventh season in the NFL, all of which have been spent with Washington.