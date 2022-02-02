Washington Commanders officially is NFL team’s new name

The Washington Commanders have arrived.

The Washington Football Team announced its anticipated new name, logo and look on Wednesday, highlighting a theme of unity.

“One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders,” the team tweeted with the hashtag “Take Command.”

Chase Young in a Washington Commanders jersey Washington Commanders on Twitter

Terry McLaurin in a Commanders jersey Washington Commanders on Twitter

On Monday, former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann appeared to leak the new Commanders name, and later walked back his comments.

“I think the Commanders is a name that is going to be one that hopefully people like going forward,” Theismann told Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports Radio at the time.

Then on Tuesday, a news helicopter appeared to catch sight of the team’s new logo inside the team facility.

Washington players modeled the new burgundy and gold uniforms and helmets in the two-minute video announcing the rebrand on Wednesday.

Washington Commanders new logo at FedEx Field. AP

Washington Commanders new logo at FedEx Field. Getty Images

Now, the primary logo of the Commanders is a bold “W,” according to a team press release. The design of the “C” pays homage to the D.C. flag.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera is looking forward to “starting a new chapter” with the team’s rebrand.

“To me it really is about renaming the team,” he said Wednesday on “TODAY,” which was the first to share the Commanders’ new name. “But I also think it’s about turning the page to a new chapter. We’ve had a lot of unfortunate things that have happened.

“But as we go forward what I’m trying to do is, hey, buy into judging us now and where we’re headed as opposed to where we’ve been.”

The Commanders’ video included past game footage and videos of Washington fans preaching about honoring the team’s legacy. A variety of players, organization and community members narrated the message:

“Legacies are built by tradition, values, and beliefs. Born of a spirit hailed to the greats that laid our foundation. Cultivated in the hearts of the people for the DMV. But even the greatest of legacies evolve or fade. We have one goal, one mission, one drive to honor our legacy and fulfill our ultimate purpose. We are trailblazers, battle tested leaders and one united community. We are the Commanders.”

The team also held an event, seemingly without players, to celebrate the name change.

The team’s new name came after a two-season search and trademark challenges. Last August, Commanders president Jason Wright said in a news brief that the team had narrowed a list of 40,000 fan submissions to three potential names.

The Commanders committed to a “unified future” 18 months after the team dropped its former nickname over issues with racial insensitivity.Last summer, the NFL reopened an investigation into the franchise’s workplace culture.

Commanders new jerseys showed off at a press event on Feb. 2, 2022. Getty Images

The team was later fined $10 million in July over findings in the review, which were distributed orally by the NFL’s independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, included discrimination, bullying, sexual harassment, and demeaning language, according to the league.