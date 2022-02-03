Was Tom Brady’s mystery ‘motherf–ker’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick?

A mystery thought to have been solved has been reopened in light of recent events.

Last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady was incredulous about an unnamed team sticking with an unnamed quarterback the previous offseason when he was a free agent and ultimately signed with the Buccaneers.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’” Brady said.

At the time, the consensus was that he was referring to the 49ers and his former Patriots understudy Jimmy Garoppolo.

That changed this week, however, with the Brian Flores discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and its 32 teams. Flores alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to induce him to tamper with an unnamed quarterback on a yacht. Flores said he refused. The Palm Beach Post swiftly reported that unnamed quarterback to be Brady.

Tom Brady seemed incredulous an NFL team stuck with its QB instead of signing him as a free agent. HBO

Ryan Fitzpatrick Getty Images

So … could that mean Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins quarterback at the time, was “that motherf–ker” Brady was talking about? A slew of internet sleuths think so, and they were given a megaphone by ex-NFLer-turned-media star Pat McAfee.

In 2019 — Brady’s final season with the New England Patriots — the Dolphins went 5-8 in games started by Fitzpatrick.

Unless Brady reveals the answer himself at some point, there will always be a sliver of mystery about whom he was talking about.