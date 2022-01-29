The Golden State Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets in their second, and final meeting of the regular season on Saturday night.

The Warriors are 6-4 in their last ten games and have been playing shorthanded without Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson for various stretches. They enter this game on a four-game winning streak and will look to beat the Nets for the second time this season after winning 117-99 in Brooklyn in mid-November.

The Nets are trying to stay afloat in the East as they combat the loss of Kevin Durant who is out with an MCL sprain, but they will have the services of Kyrie Irving in this game.

Under San Francisco law anyone over the age of 12 must show proof of full vaccination before entering any large-scale event — including NBA games at the Warriors’ Chase Center — but the law does not apply to members of visiting teams.

Brooklyn is coming off a loss against the Nuggets on Wednesday with this contest being the first of a five-game Western Conference road trip.

They will be looking to James Harden to help carry the load in Durant’s absence, and just quietly the Beard is enjoying a decent season averaging 23 points, 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game this season.

This could potentially be an NBA Finals preview so it automatically becomes must-watch tv.

Warriors vs. Nets live streams

Live streams: Sling TV | NBA League Pass

What time does Warriors vs. Nets start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 29

Saturday, Jan. 29 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. PT

What channel is Warriors vs. Nets on?

Warriors upcoming schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV Jan. 29 vs. Nets 8:30 PM ABC Jan. 31 at Rockets 8:00 PM – Feb. 1 at Spurs 8:30 PM – Feb. 3 vs. Kings 10:00 PM – Feb. 7 at Thunder 8:00 PM –

(All times Eastern.)

Nets upcoming schedule

Date Opponent Time National TV Jan. 29 at Warriors 8:30 PM ABC Feb. 1 at Suns 10:00 PM TNT Feb. 2 at Kings 10:00 PM – Feb. 4 at Jazz 9:00 PM – Feb. 6 at Nuggets 3:30 PM –

(All times Eastern.)

