This mouth-watering game between the Warriors and the Grizzlies is the third contest between these two teams this season, with both teams splitting each of the previous two matchups

Golden State is tied at 30-9 for the best record in the league with the Suns while Memphis is currently the hottest team in the league, riding a franchise-best nine-game win streak.

The last time these two teams faced off on Dec. 23, Stephen Curry led the Warriors to victory by going off for 46 points – his second-highest tally of the season.

For the Warriors, who have gone 3-3 through their previous six games including a stretch when they lost consecutive games for the first time this season (Dallas, New Orleans), this is the first of a four-game road trip including games against two of the East’s best in the Bucks and the Bulls.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies, courtesy of their streak, haven’t lost a game since the last time they faced Golden State. During these consecutive wins, they’ve recorded some impressive victories against the Nets, Suns – thanks to Ja Morant’s clutch jumper – and the Lakers (twice).

Over the last nine games, the Grizzlies own the league’s fourth-best offense and third-best defense.

During this streak, Morant, who was recently named the league’s Western Conference Player of the Week, averages 27.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists on shooting splits of 52.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc in eight games.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies live streams

What time does Warriors vs. Grizzlies start?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 11

Tuesday, Jan. 11 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

What channel is Warriors vs. Grizzlies on?

National – NBA TV

– NBA TV Regional – NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) | Bally Sports Southeast (Grizzlies)

Warriors upcoming schedule

Date Game Time National TV Jan. 11 at Grizzlies 8:00 p.m NBA TV Jan. 13 at Bucks 7:30 p.m. TNT Jan. 14 at Bulls 7:30 p.m. ESPN Jan. 16 at Timberwolves 8:00 p.m – Jan. 18 vs. Pistons 10:00 p.m NBA TV

(All Times Eastern)

Grizzlies upcoming schedule

Date Game Time National TV Jan. 11 vs. Warriors 8:00 p.m NBA TV Jan. 13 vs. Timberwolves 8:00 p.m – Jan. 14 vs. Mavericks 10:00 p.m ESPN Jan. 17 vs. Bulls 3:30 p.m TNT Jan. 19 at Bucks 8:00 p.m –

(All Times Eastern)

