Warriors tease ‘lethal’ new ‘death lineup’ against Nuggets

Not quite Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green; but is it close?

Steve Kerr, the orchestrator of the Warriors’ famous “death lineup” during the Durant era, is taking a crack at rebuilding it. Same nucleus, different supporting cast.

For just five minutes during their NBA playoff game Saturday against the Nuggets, the Warriors put out an impressive lineup featuring Curry, Jordan Poole, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Green.

In those five minutes, the Warriors outscored Denver by 14 points. They would go on to win Game 1, 123-107.

“It’s a scary sight when we really get going,” Thompson said after the game. “This is really only our first time really playing together.”

Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson lead the Warriors to 1-0 series lead against Denver Getty Images

Thompson, coming off of back-to-back major leg surgeries, is attempting to return to the dominant player he once was. On Saturday, he nailed five three-pointers and had 19 points in just 29 minutes.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole could be taking over as their defacto second scoring option, though. On Saturday, Poole led the team in points with 30 in his playoff debut on just 13 shots and 5-of-7 from three. He has taken a major step forward this season as the Warriors dealt with injuries to Curry and Thompson.

“It’s pretty lethal,” Poole said of the new lineup.

Poole’s emergence may allow the Warriors to be extra cautious with Curry coming off an ankle injury.