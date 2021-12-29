Warriors’ Stephen Curry becomes first-ever to hit 3,000 career 3-pointers, extends own record of 3-pointers streak

In a rare off-shooting game for Stephen Curry, the baby-faced assassin still made some NBA history.

In the Warriors’ 89-86 home loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday (Dec. 28), the former two-time league MVP became the first-ever NBA player to surpass the 3,000 career regular-season 3-pointers milestone with his first bomb from long range.

That 3-pointer also extended his current streak of games with at least one 3-pointer to 157, matching his own NBA record streak that he recorded from Nov. 13, 2014 to Nov. 3, 2016.

These achievements come just over a fortnight after Curry went past Ray Allen’s NBA record tally of 2,973 3-pointers in regular-season history at the MSG.

“It was cool to reach that milestone. It’s a pretty awesome accomplishment,” Curry said postgame. “It’s kind of a weird thought to think for the rest of my career for the most part, I’m pretty sure every three I make will be a new record so I’m just going to enjoy it.”

“The same thing when I hit 400 in a season, you don’t really put limits on what can happen, you just hoop and enjoy yourself and see what happens when it’s all said and done.”

Curry finished this Nuggets game with 23 points (6-16 FGs; 5-14 3Ps), 21 (5-10 FGs; 5-9 3Ps) of which came in the second half as part of the Warriors’ fightback from a 24-point first-half deficit.

Golden State, the owners of the league’s best defense, held the Nuggets to just 29 second-half points after allowing 70 prior to the intermission. However, even Curry’s 15-point fourth-quarter couldn’t help them complete the comeback.

The loss was only the third for the Warriors at Chase Center in 19 home games and is bound to be just a bump in the road given that the Warriors, owners of the best record in the league 27-7, suited up without key players in Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee.