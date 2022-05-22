Warriors-Mavericks NBA playoffs Western Finals Game 3 prop bets

Commercial Content 21+



Heartbreaking.

The only word to describe the way the Dallas Mavericks came up small in the second half of Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks have been here before; they were down 0-2 to the Suns and came back to win the series. But can they recover against a team that hits 3-pointers and defends like the Warriors?

It will be on Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson’s backs to keep their teammates engaged and calm throughout Sunday’s Game 3 battle.

Moreover, we have seen the Warriors lay eggs this postseason. It will be interesting to see what kind of intensity the Warriors come out with tonight in Dallas.



Warriors-Mavericks Game 3 (9 p.m. EST)

Prop bet: Jalen Brunson 8+ assists, +1300 (FanDuel)

Betting a number here. Brunson hasn’t done this much with Doncic in the lineup but he should get accustomed to keeping his teammates engaged and involved. Brunson had five assists last time out with none in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry Getty Images

Prop bet: Steph Curry ‘over’ 5.5 assists, +105 (BetMGM)

Steph Curry has been all over the court in these first two games. He’s been hitting 3-pointers in bunches and grabbing rebounds. He seems to really feed off of the home crowd these days. Under in the first two games for assists, this is the spot for Curry to distribute the ball to his teammates.

Prop bet: Reggie Bullock, Andrew Wiggins, and Dorian Finney-Smith to have 15+ points each, +2000 (DraftKings)

Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith are two key Mavericks role players, and Andrew Wiggins is playing quite well for the Warriors. Wiggins is over this number in both games thus far, so there is hope for Wiggins to continue to shoot. Bullock and Finney-Smith are at home and should be firing at will from behind the arc tonight.