Warriors-Mavericks, Guardians-Reds: Expert picks, odds today

All three major sports are in action Wednesday, but which games are attracting meaningful betting attention?

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Today’s report has identified both a side and total for the NBA contest as well as one MLB side and one MLB total.



Game #1 – Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET

The Mavs will visit the Warriors to open the Western Conference Finals and bettors are gravitating toward the hosts.

Golden State opened as five-and-a-half point favorites and sharp action has come in on them, though most shops have held firm at the opening number. Additionally, big money bettors are interested in the Warriors too. As of this writing, the Warriors have seen 65 percent of all spread bets against 82 percent of the total handle.

There’s also one Action Network PRO system going in the Warriors direction. The “Playoffs: More Money on Favorites” system looks for sides with a positive delta between their bet and money percentage and has a 61 percent historical win rate with a 19 percent return on investment.

Lastly, one top NBA betting expert from The Action Network is supporting the Warriors, giving it four total signals.

Stephen Curry flexes during the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies. Getty Images

As for the total, expert bettors are interested in the under. The opening total was set at 215 points, but we’ve tracked sharp action that has since seen it tick down to 214.5 at most books.

Additionally, big money is interested in the under too. As of this writing, the under has seen only 33 percent of all bets, but 54 percent of the total handle.

Plus, one top NBA betting expert from The Action Network is on the under to give it three signals in its favor.

Mavericks vs. Warriors PRO Report Picks

Warriors -5.5 | Under 214.5 Points (Both -110 on BetMGM)

Game #2 – Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

The Reds dropped the opener of a two-game series in Cleveland, and expert bettors like the Guardians once again tonight.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Guardians, which opened as a -120 home favorite but now have a top moneyline price of -129. Additionally, there’s a lot of big money coming in on the hosts. At this writing, Cleveland has seen 77 percent of all moneyline bets against 99 percent of the total moneyline handle.

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez Getty Images

Plus, there’s one Action Network PRO system – Average AL teams vs. NL – triggering the Guardians. That system, which looks for home American league sides with win percentages between 47 and 54 percent, has a 63 percent historical win rate and 10 percent return on investment.

All that said, it is worth noting that one MLB betting expert from The Action Network is supporting the Reds tonight.

Guardians vs. Reds PRO Report Pick

Cleveland Guardians Moneyline (-129)

Game #3 – Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

Expert bettors are interested in the total here, which has seen some interesting movements.

Specifically, we’ve seen sharp action coming in on the over, which opened at 8.5 runs but now sits at eight runs at most shops. But, that side does have a +100 price on it. There’s also support from big money bettors here as the over has seen 49 percent of all bets and 86 percent of the total handle as of this writing.

Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is supporting the over to give it three signals in its favor.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays PRO Report Pick

Over 8 Runs (+100)