Warriors’ Klay Thompson makes season debut vs Cavaliers: Live updates, scores, stats, highlights

Klay Thompson is BACK!

941 days have passed since the Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson last played in an NBA game, going back to Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

After a long stint on the sidelines, Thompson will suit up for the Warriors at Chase Center against the Cleveland Cavaliers in what is sure to be an electric night in The Bay.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers live updates, highlights, stats

How to watch Warriors vs Cavaliers

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9

Sunday, Jan. 9 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV

First Quarter

8:51 p.m: It’s not just the fans happy to see Klay back.

8:49 p.m: Klay Thompson exits the game for the first time for a rest. Head coach Steve Kerr will be monitoring Thompson’s minutes.

8:46 p.m: Steph Knocks down another 3-pointer. That’s 161 conscutive games with a made three breaking, well, his own record.

8:42 p.m: We have tip-off and immediately Klay Thopson has made an impact! First bucket back is in the books!

Pregame

HE’S BACKKKKKKKK

Big applause for Klayas he warms up. Who else has a funny feeling the roof will blow off when he’s introduced later?

Klay is on the court for warm-up!

Steph Curry is warming up in his Splash Brother’s jersey

The Dubs’ rookies are ready for Klay’s return

Before tip-off re-ive some of Klay’s best moments

Thompson has arrived for Klay Day!

Draymond Green welcomes back his running mate.