Warriors’ Klay Thompson continues victory lap in the Bahamas

The summer of Klay Thompson continues to heat up.

Fresh off his fourth NBA championship, the Warriors shooting guard gave fans a peek at his ongoing victory lap Saturday from the Bahamas.

“Everything is better in the Bahamas,” Thompson captioned an Instagram photo of himself from the beach, where “NBA Champs 2022!” was etched in the sand.

Klay Thompson gave fans a peek Saturday at his beachy offseason getaway. Instagram

Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson, was born in Nassau. Mychal, now 67, was also the first foreign-born, top overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft.

“I know my family is in Nassau watching [the NBA Finals]” Thompson, 32, said after the Warriors topped the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

“I can’t wait to go back and celebrate with all my family this summer,” he continued.

Klay Thompson during the 2022 NBA Finals. NBAE via Getty Images

Klay Thompson accepts the ESPY for Best Comeback Athlete ABC via Getty Images

Thompson is certainly enjoying his celebratory offseason. Just last week, the five-time NBA All-Star was seen at Dodger Stadium, where he cheered on brother Trayce while chugging a beer.

Thompson has worked tirelessly to come back from injuries he sustained in recent years, including a torn ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals, and a torn right Achilles in November 2020.

In addition to an NBA title, Thompson also added more hardware to his collection this summer, after he scooped up the award for Best Comeback Athlete at the 2022 ESPYs in July.