Warriors’ Draymond Green suspended one game after 16th technical

It’s not a good time for Draymond Green to be missing action.

The Warriors big man will serve a one-game suspension by the NBA on Friday after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season, which he received for tossing the ball at Russell Westbrook’s head during Golden State’s road loss to the Clippers, 134-126, on Wednesday.

The Warriors face the Hawks on Friday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Green received his latest technical on Wednesday with 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

In replay footage, Green can be seen grabbing a rebound after a Clippers’ bucket before bouncing the ball off of Westbrook’s cranium.





NBA officials quickly whistled and Green was assessed the technical.

Clearly unhappy with the call, the four-time NBA champion was seen chirping with official Karl Lane in a seemingly heated moment that was called out by the broadcasters.

Green told reporters after the game that he expected the technical foul to be rescinded.

“I expect something to change,” Green said. “I got one tech this year because a ref yelled at me and I said ‘If I yell at you, I’m gonna get a fine.’ I got a tech for it.





“So, I think something will change.

“If that’s a tech, then every word you say on the court is a tech. We’ll see.”

Per NBA rules, players and coaches are assessed an automatic one-game suspension without pay after 16 technical fouls in a single season.

If Green receives another technical, a 17th on the season, he will be fined a minimum of $5,000.





If he gets an additional technical (an 18th) he will be suspended again.

Green — who is in his 11th NBA season with Golden State — is averaging 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game this season.

His 16th technical occurred during the Warriors’ 70th contest, with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

The Warriors are currently in the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with a record of 36-34.