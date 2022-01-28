Warriors’ Draymond Green signs first-of-its-kind deal to join TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ as active player

Warriors forward Draymond Green continues to carve his post-career path while his playing career is ongoing.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Turner Sports and NBA on TNT announced that the three-time NBA champion has signed a first-of-its-kind deal to join on as a contributor to TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” the Emmy-award winning program that features Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith.

In addition to “Inside the NBA,” Green will appear on Bleacher Report shows.

The announcement has caused speculation that upon his retirement from the NBA, Green could succeed Barkley, who joined the crew ahead of the 2000-01 season.

While retirement is not necessarily on the horizon for the 31-year-old Green, it would appear that Barkley’s spot on the panel will be opening up sooner than later.

Barkley recently opened up on his future during an appearance on The ETCs Podcast with Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez, saying “I’m 58-years-old. I wanna work till I’m 60. But like I don’t wanna be working till the day I die. I want to enjoy all this damn hard work I put in.”

Green is no stranger to the media space as he’s stepped in as a member of the “Inside the NBA” panel a number of times in the past.

In 2020, Green began hosting “Chips,” an interview series for Bleacher Report, and in 2021, he launched “The Draymond Green Show,” a podcast hosted by The Volume. In 2022, Green began hosting “Throwing Bones,” a game show on Uninterrupted in which various celebrities join Green to play a game of dominoes.

A natural in the media space, Green’s jump into serving as an active player analyst on a critically-acclaimed NBA program is a perfect fit.

It’ll be fun to see where he goes from here.