Warriors’ Draymond Green ejected after stomping Domantas Sabonis

The Warriors lost the game and Draymond Green lost his cool again — leading to his ejection.

The Golden State star stomped on the chest of Kings forward Domantas Sabonis and was tossed with 7:03 left in the fourth of an eventual 114-106 Game 2 loss in Sacramento on Monday night.

The incident occurred after Malik Monk took a shot from the right elbow and Sabonis went crashing to the court trying to get the rebound after potentially getting tangled up with Klay Thompson.

Sabonis, who appears to clip the leg of Thompson running back down court, then grabbed at Green’s right ankle while on the court.

Green, after getting his leg free, then proceeded to use it to stomp near Sabonis’ ribs — leaving him in visible pain.





Draymond Green steps over Domantas Sabonis after stepping in him during the fourth quarter. Getty Images

“My leg got grabbed,” Green told reporters after the game. “Second time in two nights. Referees just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person so it’s not stretching that far.”

He said Monk tried to do it in Game 1.

Things got even stranger from there.

As the referees met to determine Green’s punishment, the former Defensive Player of the Year started jawing with and riling up the Kings fans behind the Warriors’ bench, with his team down 91-87 at the time.

Green even stood on a chair after motioning them to keep the engagement coming.

“I was just having fun,” Green said.

Green’s Flagrant 2 won’t warrant a suspension, since it’s his first of the postseason and worth two points toward the four needed to be docked a game.

“The explanation [from the refs] was I stomped too hard,” Green said

It adds to Green’s long history of controversial plays in the postseason.

Green finished with eight points, five assists and four rebounds.

The Kings now lead the first-round series 2-0 as the series shifts to Golden State for Game 3 on Thursday.