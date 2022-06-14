Warriors ban fake Klay Thompson after Chase Center caper

The Warriors will no longer be seeing double.

The team banned Klay Thompson impersonator Dawson Gurley from games at Chase Center in San Francisco after he made his way to the court and “shot around” for 10 minutes ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

“Banned bc I walked past 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes,” Gurley wrote on Twitter Monday night. “I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?”

Gurley released video of himself pulling off the stunt and encountering no resistance from Chase Center security — despite going through several checkpoints.

He also shared a letter from the team, saying he could be charged with trespassing.

“You deliberately deceived Chase Center building personnel by impersonating a GSW employee,” the letter read.

Hurley seemed incredulous he was able to simply walk through security. @bigdawstv

Dawson Gurley was able to get onto the court at the Chase Center before Game 5 of the NBA Finals. @bigdawstv

The Warriors weren’t the only ones duped. Gurley, who went viral during the 2018 NBA Finals for sitting courtside dressed as one half of the Splash Brothers, met with fans and signed autographs.

The viral fame seems to have justified Gurley’s actions in his mind.

“Was it worth it to lose 10K on tickets and be banned for life? Absolutely,” he tweeted. “I was an NBA player for 10 minutes bro.”

He’s willing to accept his punishment, however.

“Don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it is, the chase center has every right to ban me,” Gurley wrote. “I get it. No hard feelings. Had fun doing it.”