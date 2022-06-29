Warren Sapp’s Colin Kaepernick workout claim is correct

LaVar Arrington does not have firsthand intel on Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders, but vows that Warren Sapp is not a liar.

Earlier this week, Sapp relayed that he’d heard Kaepernick’s workout was a “disaster” and “one of the worst ever.”

The free agent quarterback’s agent told Mike Florio in response via text that “I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager [Dave Zieger] or the head coach [Josh McDaniels]. I spoke to the GM several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same.”

Arrington said he has no reason to doubt Sapp’s word. The Hall of Fame defensive tackle played four seasons with the Raider at the end of his career.

“I know Sapp pretty well… He ain’t lying,” Arrington said on Fox Sports Radio. “One thing Sapp is not is a ‘liar.’ If you’ve played for an organization, you know people in the organization. There’s certain places that you can get information that in other cases you wouldn’t get that information.

“Sapp played for the Raiders, and Sapp probably has a relationship with a couple people that are in the organization. If Sapp didn’t know, hear, or have a discussion with someone who was in the organization he wouldn’t have even talked about it.”

Arrington continued to explain his belief that the information pipeline could reach Sapp.

“Knowing how Sapp is, the reason why Vlad [the interviewer] even asked it was because he was setting up Sapp to be able to talk about something he already had information on, so let’s just be clear on that,” he said.

“The agent can say ‘well, we talked to the Raiders organization and Sapp didn’t’… well, Sapp might not have talked to the people that YOU spoke to but that doesn’t mean he didn’t speak to people in the organization who A) either knew from other evaluators what the evaluation was, or B) directly to the people who were doing the work out and got that information first hand. He’s not making that up.”

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016, after he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.