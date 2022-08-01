Warren Moon rips Cardinals’ Kyler Murray independent study clause

Warren Moon is the latest to join in the backlash against the Arizona Cardinals for the “independent study” clause that was included in Kyler Murray’s contract.

The $230.5 million contract extension Kyler Murray signed made him the second-highest paid player in the NFL by annual value. After he signed the deal, details leaked that the quarterback contractually needed to complete “at least four hours of Independent Study each week during each Playing Season during the term of the Contact.” It also prohibited him from playing video games or watching TV during those times. Many were skeptical of the message the Cardinals were sending with the clause and Murray even came out in a press conference to defend himself after it leaked.

Moon, a trailblazing black quarterback and a Pro Footbak Hall of Famer, told TMZ that the contract detail was “embarrassing” and went back to the days “when they didn’t let us play.”

“It’s just an unfortunate situation,” Moon said. “It’s an embarrassing situation for not only the player Kyler Murray, but it’s embarrassing for the organization to have to deal with this. I think it shows a lack of trust in the player that you even have to put something in a contract like this.

Warren Moon as quarterback of the Houston Oilers in 1993. Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. AP

“It’s also a slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks. That’s something we were always accused of back in the day when they didn’t let us play, that we were lazy, that we didn’t study, that we couldn’t be leaders, that we weren’t smart. So all those different things just kind of came to surface after we put all that stuff to bed over the years and just because of this deal that’s going on between Arizona and Kyler.”

In the surprise conference called last week by Murray, who tested positive for COVID on Monday, he said any questioning of his work ethic or preparation was “disrespectful and almost a joke.”

With all of the outcry and bad press coming the Cardinals’ way, the team quickly removed the clause from their quarterback’s contract.

“After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract,” the team said in a statement. “It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended.

“Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract.”

The leaked contract detail could imply the Cardinals don’t have confidence in Murray’s football knowledge. Moon doesn’t think that its removal will do anything to cure that notion and it will follow Murray for the rest of his career.

“It’s too late,” Moon said. “The damage has been done. He’ll have this riding on him every time he does something wrong in a football game. They’re going to say, ‘See, that’s the reason why that happened is because he didn’t study enough film last week,’ or whatever it might be. It’s a very unfortunate situation for him and very embarrassing for both sides.”