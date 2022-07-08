Wandy Peralta’s ‘under the radar’ dominance deepening Yankees

BOSTON — No matter who the Yankees throw out of the bullpen, they seem to have success.

Wandy Peralta has become the latest shutdown reliever and he retired all four batters he faced Thursday night in a 6-5 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“He’s been a little under the radar, he’s so good,’’ said Clay Holmes, who picked up his 16th save. “He throws strikes and his innings go so fast, you almost blink and he’s out of there sometimes.”

Holmes got the final three outs of the game in front of a packed house, as the bullpen preserved a one-run lead after Gerrit Cole was knocked out after six innings.

Despite the strength of the pen, the Yankees added a veteran pitcher who may be able to contribute to the bullpen down the stretch, when they signed right-hander Richard Rodriguez to a minor league deal.

Wandy Peralta pitches on Thursday during the Yankees’ win over the Red Sox. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The 32-year-old just completed an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance prior to the MLB lockout in December.

Rodriguez was effective last season, which he split between the Pirates and Braves. He combined to pitch 64 ¹/₃ innings, with a WHIP of 0.93.

General manager Brian Cashman said Rodriguez is currently at the team’s player development complex in Tampa, “knocking rust out.”

He will then join a minor league affiliate, with the hope that he will be added to the bullpen at some point down the stretch.

“The more the merrier,’’ Cashman said of the signing. “We’re trying to get as much depth as we possibly can.”

The Yankees’ bullpen has been plagued by injuries. The relief corps will be without Chad Green for the rest of the year following Tommy John surgery. Zack Britton’s status remains unknown as he tries to come back from elbow surgery.

Jonathan Loaisiga is expected to return from right shoulder inflammation soon, while Ron Marinaccio is out with the same injury.

Manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees were encouraged by Aroldis Chapman’s outings Tuesday and Wednesday nights, his second and third outings after spending more than five weeks on the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis. He is looking to become a reliable member of the pen again after struggling for much of the season.

Anthony Rizzo sat for a third straight game with lower back stiffness. The first baseman said Thursday it was caused by a spasm. He’s hopeful he’ll be able to play at some point during this series at Fenway Park.

Rizzo said he has dealt similar injuries in the past, which have kept him out for about a week and in one instance landed him on the injured list.

But he’s confident this one isn’t as serious.

Brian Cahsman stands on the field before the Yankees’ win over the Red Sox. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Cashman said he wasn’t swayed by Miguel Andujar’s trade request last month.

“I don’t ever look to trade somebody because they asked to be traded,’’ Cashman said. “He’s a member of the organization and someone we value and we benefit from having. But if something made sense, we’d do something.”

Andujar has contributed at times this season in the majors and remains someone Cashman and the organization are high on.

Outfielder Estevan Florial and shortstop Oswald Peraza are among those who have overcome slow starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Cashman said they are “starting to find their stride now.”

Of Peraza, Cashman said: “His defense has always been there and his offense is starting to emerge. He had a hell of a year last year. He started slow [this season], but his bat is starting to play.”

The same can be said for the Yankees’ other top shortstop prospect, Anthony Volpe, who was among the team’s prospects named to the All-Star Futures Game, to be played on July 16 at Dodger Stadium.

“He dealt with adversity early on and fought through it,’’ Cashman said of Volpe, who has come on at Double-A Somerset. Outfielder Jasson Dominguez and left-hander Ken Waldichuk were also named to the team.