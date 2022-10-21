Walt Weiss turns down Marlins interview, manager searches heat up

Rarely does anyone turn down a managing opportunity, but Walt Weiss did when he declined an interview for the Marlins job. Unless something unforeseen happens, Weiss will remain as Braves coach.

Author and all-around bon vivant Joe Maddon’s phone hasn’t rung yet. The emphasis on analytics may be working against him — interesting since he was at the forefront of the movement. It’s possible, too, his rough breakup with the Angels and candid quotes in his new book, “The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball and Life” with Tom Verducci, may work against him.

Rangers baseball president Chris Young interviewed Bruce Bochy, and word is Young loves Bochy ever since he pitched for his Padres teams. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the meeting.

The Royals likely will consider Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, a Mets finalist last year. Quatraro was among 21 names listed here last week as viable candidates. No surprise I omitted some good ones — including Tigers bench coach George Lombard, Dodgers 1B coach Clayton McCullough, Royals coach Pedro Grifol and Indians 1B coach Sandy Alomar Jr. McCullough, who also interviewed with the Mets, is another likely Royals candidate.

Quatraro and Astros bench coach Joe Espada are getting second interviews in Miami. Miami product Grifol also could be a candidate there.

Ron Washington, Grifol and Espada are among many in the White Sox mix. White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is said frustrated by the team’s underperformance, and one rival exec called them “the most underachieving team in the last 50 years.” But no one seems to believe he’d try to turn back time a second time and hire Ozzie Guillen, who managed the Sox to their 2005 title. Reinsdorf emailed, “You know I don’t comment on rumors.”

The Twins plan to bid on Carlos Correa, who will opt out. Correa won five Twins postseason awards and Minnesota may stretch for Correa — though not to a Corey Seager-type $325 million deal.