Walt Frazier to get Hall of Fame honor for Curt Gowdy Award

They’ll be enshrining Clyde Frazier for his opining.

The Knicks legend will be honored by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for a second time in 2022. Frazier’s actual enshrinement as a player came in 1987, but he also was named Friday as this year’s recipient of the Curt Gowdy Award for excellence in electronic media.

After helping the Knicks win two NBA titles in the early 1970s during a playing career that led him to be named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team in October, Frazier has been a beloved figure as a game analyst on radio and TV for different generations of fans for more than 30 years.

Walt Frazier NBAE via Getty Images

The 76-year-old Frazier began his colorful career at MSG Network in 1987. His current broadcast partner, Mike Breen, also won the award in 2020.

The Hall of Fame also announced finalists for this year’s induction class, with results slated to be announced during the NCAA Final Four in April. They are: former NBA stars Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Marques Johnson and Michael Cooper, coaches Bob Huggins and George Karl, WNBA stars Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen and Marianne Stanley (coach), Texas high school coach Leta Andrews and longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans.

Former Air Force coach and longtime league executive Reggie Minton also won the John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award, and sportswriter Mechelle Voepel was named the recipient of the Curt Gowdy Award for print media.