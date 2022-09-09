Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier to get Hall of Fame honor as broadcaster

The big mystery is what flamboyantly colored suit Walt Frazier will don Friday night when he gives his induction speech in Springfield, Mass.

For a second time, Frazier, known for his loud suits and large vocabulary, is being enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Already enshrined as a player, the Knicks legend is now going in as a broadcaster as this year’s winner of the Curt Gowdy Award.

The 77-year-old former Knicks guard never lost his touch with headphones on, starting out in 1987 on radio. Friday’s Hall festivities commence at 8 p.m. on NBA TV.

“I loved his creativity and style of dress,’’ Frazier’s former Knicks broadcast partner Gus Johnson told The Post. “I couldn’t wear a nice suit because everyone is looking at Clyde and nobody would see me.’’

Johnson, who did Knicks radio and TV in the late 1990s and from 2004 to 2010, said he borrows phrases from Frazier.

“What made Walt so special is he was so creative on the court, and his broadcasts were the same,’’ said Johnson, now with Fox Sports and TNT. “He became a wordsmith. I still use some of his phrases — ‘swishing and dishing’ and ‘inauspicious start.’ He made it fun through all the losing. Because it could be a grind.’’

Walt "Clyde" Frazier

Current partner Mike Breen will be on hand Friday along with sideline reporter Rebecca Haarlow and MSG Network production crew members, led by producer/director Howie Singer and Spencer Julien. It’s unclear whether Knicks president Leon Rose or senior vice president William Wesley will make it.

Breen and Frazier have worked side by side for nearly 25 years, first on radio.

“When Walt was a player, he was a Hall of Famer because of how hard he worked,” said Breen, inducted in 2021. “Same thing as a broadcaster. He doesn’t just wing it. And I think he’s better now than he’s ever been. It’s more than his vocabulary.”

“He doesn’t just want to teach basketball. He wants to entertain them too. And I don’t know anyone else who can pull off what he does with the rhyming. No one.”

Former Knicks superstar guard Earl Monroe shared the backcourt with Frazier 50 years ago, when the franchise marched to its last championship in 1972-73. “Earl The Pearl’’ never saw a future broadcaster in the locker room, saying Frazier was “kind of quiet.’’

“I didn’t think of Clyde as a Hall of Fame broadcaster,’’ Monroe said. “He understood the game, knew it well. It was a different time — players weren’t out there like today. But he took off by doing things his way. Probably the reason he’s a Hall of Fame broadcaster is because he did it his way. He mesmerized people how he called the game.’’

Walt "Clyde" Frazier

Monroe laughed, knowing he had just used a word that’s one of Frazier’s favorites: “mesmerized.’’

“See how it catches on,’’ Monroe said, chuckling.

One year ago, Monroe opened the “Earl Monroe Renaissance School” in The Bronx with special courses designed for kids interested in the basketball industry. Broadcasting is part of the curriculum. Frazier recently donated money to the school.

Jeff Van Gundy, the former Knicks coach who has turned into an elite broadcaster, didn’t have a lot of chit-chat with Frazier during their time together. Frazier told The Post recently he purposely tried to not befriend coaches or players despite traveling with them so he can be objective enough to criticize when he had to.

“I had very little interaction when I was coach,’’ Van Gundy said. “But now that I’m just a fan, I truly appreciate his takes on all things Knicks and league-related. There is no better team in NBA broadcasting than Breen and Walt.’’

Mike Crispino, longtime Knicks radio broadcaster who filled in often on TV, said Frazier was a joy to work with.

“One of the best three partners I’ve ever worked with — Bob Cousy, John Andariese and Walt,’’ Crispino said. “All exhibited class, dignity, respect and fairness in the broadcast. Clyde was my favorite Knick because of his cool under pressure as a player, and that translated with his understanding of the game and communicating its nuances to listeners and viewers.’’

Marv Albert, Frazier’s first TV partner, told The Post recently “Clyde’’ became a star because he “became more opinionated in recent years.’’

“He’s really come a long way,’’ Albert said. “Again, he’s not afraid to give his opinion. Not that he’s taking shots, but if he thinks a player erred defensively, he points it out because he was such a good defender.’’

In an exclusive interview with The Post after the announcement, Frazier estimated he’ll probably go another three seasons — which would bring him to the age of 80. But he will cut back on road trips because of a bad back.

Frazier was laying low this week, saving his gems for the speech. But the Knicks have three more years of “Clyde’’ — the best thing the organization has going for it.