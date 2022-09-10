Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier awarded Curt Gowdy Award from Hall of Fame

Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier has been honored by the Hall of Fame again.

The legendary Knicks point guard turned broadcaster, who was inducted as a player in 1987, was awarded the Curt Gowdy Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in a ceremony Friday night in Springfield, Mass.

Walt Frazier speaks to the crowd while receiving the Curt Gowdy Award for his broadcasting career with the Knicks. NBAE via Getty Images

Iconic for his outrageous outfits and suits, the 77-year-old Frazier donned a pink, green, purple and yellow-patterned jacket, gold shirt and multi-colored tie for the occasion.

Frazier began his television career in 1980, later joining MSG Network in 1987 — the same year he was inducted into the Hall for his playing career — on the radio, and later transitioning to TV.

Frazier and play-by-player Mike Breen have long been beloved as the network’s voice of the Knicks.

“When Walt was a player, he was a Hall of Famer because of how hard he worked,” Breen, who received the Gowdy Award in 2021, recently told The Post’s Marc Berman ahead of the ceremony. “Same thing as a broadcaster. He doesn’t just wing it. And I think he’s better now than he’s ever been. It’s more than his vocabulary.”

In 10 seasons with the Knicks, Frazier averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals while leading the team to two championships.