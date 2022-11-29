Walker Zimmerman saves USA’s 2022 World Cup against Iran

Walker Zimmerman saved the day for the United States.

Eight minutes into the nine-plus minutes of stoppage time in the group stage match against Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a header from Iran trickled behind United States goalkeeper Matt Turner and appeared as though it might be headed for the goal.

Zimmerman hustled back and cleared the ball away, saving the USMNT’s existence in the World Cup. With the 1-0 victory, the United States advanced to the round of 16 to play the Netherlands on Saturday morning.

Had Iran tied the game at 1-1, the United States would have been eliminated.

The USMNT’s only goal came late in the first half from Christian Pulisic, who collided with Iran’s goalie and had to leave the game with an abdominal injury at halftime.

USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman clears the ball in front of an open goal late in the team’s World Cup win against Iran on Nov. 29, 2022.

Zimmerman started in the United States’ first two group stage games, against Wales and England, but came off the bench on Tuesday against Iran, replaced in the starting lineup by Cameron Carter-Vickers. Zimmerman subbed in during the 81st minute of the game and was playing with comparatively fresh legs at the conclusion.

The 29-year-old Zimmerman currently plays professionally for Nashville SC in the MLS.