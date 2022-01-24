Wake Forest-Boston College prediction: Ride the Deacons

In what has been a haywire ACC race, Wake Forest and Boston College are ahead of schedule and enter Monday’s game on the heels of big weekend wins.

The Eagles are allowing opponents to shoot 36.6 percent from 3-point range, which is among the bottom 50 3-point shooting defense in the country.

That defense is tasked with defending a Wake Forest team that has excelled at punching the ball inside, ranking second in the country in 2-point shooting percentage after its 98-76 thrashing of North Carolina, but is outside the top 200 in 3-point shooting percentage.

Wake Forest will look to capitalize on their big win over North Carolina. AP

The Eagles are also doing a good job of preventing second chances, allowing opponents to grab an offensive rebound on 18.2 percent of missed shots in true road games, the fourth-best mark away from home in the country.

With Boston College one of the 40 slowest teams in the country in terms of possessions per game under coach Earl Grant, it will be a low-scoring affair in Winston-Salem on Monday.

THE PLAY: Boston College-Wake Forest total, Under.