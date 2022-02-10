WAGs war between Coleen Rooney, Rebekah Vardy is heating up

Coleen Rooney with husband Wayne Rooney on Feb. 9, 2022 Dave Benett/WireImage

More than two years after Coleen Rooney, the wife of English soccer player-turned-manager Wayne Rooney, accused Rebekah Vardy, the spouse of Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, of leaking stories to The Sun, the WAGs war continues to unfold.

Rebekah, who denied the allegations first thrown against her in 2019, sued Coleen for libel. And this week, the battle between the two was heard in high court.

Rebekah, who has been married to striker Jamie since 2016, allegedly said “she would ‘love’ to leak stories” about Rooney to the press, per messages disclosed at the court, The Guardian reported Tuesday. Further, Rebekah and her former agent, Caroline Watt, are said to have had a relationship with Sun reporters, the court filings also suggested.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney with their family in December 2021 Instagram/Coleen Rooney

In the fall of 2019, Coleen posted a lengthy message on her Instagram account, suggesting “for a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The SUN newspaper of my private posts and stories.”

Coleen, who married Wayne, the current Derby County club manager, in 2008, said “after a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons,” she had a suspicion and formulated a plan.

“I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account,” Coleen said. “Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did!”

Coleen noted that she “saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them,” claiming it was “Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Rebekah then addressed the allegations on Twitter, tagging Coleen’s handle.

“As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this,” she tweeted in 2019. “I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for. If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped.”

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy in December 2018 LightRocket via Getty Images

Rebekah continued that “various people have had access” to her Instagram account over the years, adding, “just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself.”

“I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?” Rebekah stated. “I liked you a lot Coleen & I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant.”

Rebekah added she is “disgusted” at “even having to deny this.”

Rebekah Vardy in May 2019 Getty Images

This week, it was also reported that Watt’s phone was lost in the North Sea as attorneys for Rooney inquired about the device, according to The Guardian.

“Coincidentally, around the same time, all media files from Mrs Vardy’s WhatsApp conversation with Ms Watt also bizarrely disappeared (and from all backups), whilst apparently in the process of exporting it to her solicitors,” Rooney’s lawyers said.

An expert for Rebekah also likened the situation surrounding the data recovery as “unusual.”

The trial is slated to begin in early May, per BBC, but could potentially be delayed.