Wages, when it expires, Premier League club interest

There is much speculation regarding the future of Gareth Bale, with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti indicating that the winger is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Bale has been on the periphery of proceedings at Real for some time – he had a spell back on loan at Tottenham Hotspur last season – and it will be intriguing to see where he heads next.

“Now he [Bale] is healthy, and he wants to finish [well],” Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League match between Real Madrid and PSG. “He deserves that because for this club, Bale has won many titles. He helped the team and the club to win the Champions League and Copa del Rey. So for him, he wants to end well here and this is good for his career.”

Has Bale played this season?

Bale played 74 minutes on Saturday as Real drew 0-0 away to Villarreal.

That was just the winger’s fourth appearance of the campaign, and his first since September. He scored his only goal for the club this season way back on August 22 in a 3-3 draw with Levante.

A succession of injuries – he has struggled with knee, calf and back problems, as well as coronavirus – have severely restricted Bale’s game time so far this campaign.

He was included in the squad for the Champions League match against PSG, but only as a substitute, not included in the starting XI.

Last season, Bale was sent out on loan to former club Tottenham, where he made 20 Premier League appearances, scoring 11 goals and assisting two more. The previous season with Real Madrid, Bale collected 20 total appearances across all competitions.

What has Bale won at Real Madrid?

Since joining Real from Tottenham in 2013, Bale has won an array of trophies. Most significantly, he has won the Champions League on four occasions (in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018), which included him scoring an overhead kick against Liverpool in the final in 2018. He also scored a 40-yard strike in that game which was fumbled by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius. He was on target against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final. He scored a penalty in the shootout against the same opponents in the final in 2016.

In addition to his European success, Bale has also won two La Liga titles (in 2016-17 and 2019-20). Furthermore, he won the Copa del Rey in 2013-14 and the Supercopa de Espana in 2017. He has also won the Club World Cup on three occasions (in 2014, 2017 and 2018) and the UEFA Super Cup three times (in 2014, 2016 and 2017).

What is Bale’s salary?

According to AS, Bale has an annual salary of $20.3 million.

When does Bale’s contract expire?

Bale’s contract at Real is set to expire on June 30th, 2022.

Will Bale return to the Premier League?

Following Ancelotti’s aforementioned comments, there has been speculation regarding Bale possibly joining Tottenham for a third spell. Bale scored 11 goals in 20 Premier League games while on loan at Tottenham last season.

The 32-year-old would surely relish the chance to test himself in the Premier League again, although it remains to be seen whether a deal will materialize. Newcastle, given their owners, could also be a possible destination if they manage to stay in the top flight.

Bale will be eager to be playing at a high level ahead of the 2022 World Cup if Wales manage to get past Austria in the qualifiers.