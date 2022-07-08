Von Miller would have taken less money to sign with Cowboys

Von Miller signed a massive deal with the Buffalo Bills this offseason — but he would have taken less money to sign with a team close to his heart.
Speaking to the Athletic, Miller discussed his six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills, though admitted he would have been willing to take a hometown discount to play with the Cowboys.
“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys,” Miller said. “I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”
“That much less” refers to the deal that the Cowboys eventually offered to Randy Gregory, reported for five years and $70 million. Dallas reportedly offered Miller the same deal, but his contract with the Bills — which includes over $50 million guaranteed — provided him with more financial security. The 33-year-old can now make a large chunk of the Cowboys’ offer without ever playing a down.
Coincidentally, Gregory ended up backing out of the Cowboys deal and signing with the Broncos — Miller’s home for 10-plus seasons.
Miller grew up in DeSoto, a suburb of Dallas, and played his high school football at DeSoto High School. He then went on to play college ball at Texas A&M, just under 200 miles from Dallas.
Miller still owns a plot of land in DeSoto and throws a block party there every year called “Von Miller Day,” which he called his favorite day of the year.
Still, the eight-time Pro Bowler is excited to join the Super Bowl favorite Bills, with whom he is under contract until his age 38 season.
Miller is a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning the game’s MVP award in 2016 with the Broncos and helping guide the Rams to a title in February. He said earlier in the offseason that leaving Los Angeles felt like “breaking up with my girlfriend.”