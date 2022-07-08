Von Miller would have taken less money to sign with Cowboys

Von Miller signed a massive deal with the Buffalo Bills this offseason — but he would have taken less money to sign with a team close to his heart.

Speaking to the Athletic, Miller discussed his six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills, though admitted he would have been willing to take a hometown discount to play with the Cowboys.

“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys,” Miller said. “I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”

“That much less” refers to the deal that the Cowboys eventually offered to Randy Gregory, reported for five years and $70 million. Dallas reportedly offered Miller the same deal, but his contract with the Bills — which includes over $50 million guaranteed — provided him with more financial security. The 33-year-old can now make a large chunk of the Cowboys’ offer without ever playing a down.

Coincidentally, Gregory ended up backing out of the Cowboys deal and signing with the Broncos — Miller’s home for 10-plus seasons.

Von Miller at Bills minicamp Getty Images

Miller grew up in DeSoto, a suburb of Dallas, and played his high school football at DeSoto High School. He then went on to play college ball at Texas A&M, just under 200 miles from Dallas.

Miller still owns a plot of land in DeSoto and throws a block party there every year called “Von Miller Day,” which he called his favorite day of the year.

Von Miller holds up the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams’ Super Bowl win. Getty Images

Still, the eight-time Pro Bowler is excited to join the Super Bowl favorite Bills, with whom he is under contract until his age 38 season.

Miller is a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning the game’s MVP award in 2016 with the Broncos and helping guide the Rams to a title in February. He said earlier in the offseason that leaving Los Angeles felt like “breaking up with my girlfriend.”