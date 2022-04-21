Von Miller sued by ex for allegedly sending revenge porn

Von Miller is reportedly in the midst of an alleged sex-photo scandal.

The Bills linebacker is being sued by a woman who claims Miller shared a sexually explicit photo of her to “two well-known celebrities” in May 2020, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The woman, who TMZ says filed the legal documents under the name “Jane Doe,” alleges the pair was dating when they took personal and private photos together during “sexual acts,” with an understanding they would never be shared.

The woman claims Miller shared the photos with two unnamed celebrities while “in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage,” the lawsuit states.

According to TMZ, the woman claims Miller sent an explicit photo on May 7, 2020, allegedly saying, “This the bitch you want? You can have her dawg.”

Von Miller is accused of sending a sexually explicit photo of a woman to “two well-known celebrities.” Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The second message was allegedly sent to a different person three minutes later, and included a sexually explicit photo with the question, “This the bitch you want?”

The woman is reportedly seeking “monetary damages,” and is asking the court to order Miller not to share the alleged photos.

“This case is a cautionary tale for young woman [sic] that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power,” the lawsuit says, per TMZ. “However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler’s vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked.”

Von Miller playing for the Rams on Jan. 23, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miller, who is believed to be single, has yet to address the situation publicly.

The eight-time Pro Bowler signed a six-year deal with the Bills worth $120 million in free agency after winning a Super Bowl with the Rams in February.