Von Miller shines on Super Bowl 2022 stage: ‘It’s addictive’

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Von Miller, two-time Super Bowl winner after Rams 23, Bengals 20, doesn’t know how Aaron Donald can contemplate retirement now.

“He’s done everything you could possibly do,” Miller said, “but this feeling right here, there’s nothing like it. It’s addictive. Coming to the Super Bowl is one thing, but winning it is different. This feeling is great, it just makes you want it more and more and more. But he’s definitely capping off a great career if he chooses to do that. But this is an addictive, feeling, man, and I just can’t see him walking away from this.”

Miller’s two sacks of Joe Burrow in the second half tied him for career sacks in the Super Bowl with Charles Haley (4.5). Miller had 2.5 as Super Bowl 50 MVP against the Panthers. Haley played in five Super Bowls.

“That’s what I do better than anything else in the world, I’m a great dad, I’m a great brother, I’m a great son, a great teammate,” he said, “but rushing the passer in those moments, that’s what I do better than anything else in the world, man, and it feels good to come out on top.”

Von Miller celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy. AFP via Getty Images

Von Miller (right) holds the Lombardi Trophy with Aaron Donald (left). REUTERS

He came over in November and helped recruit his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham suffered a disabling knee injury in the second quarter after catching a 17-yard TD pass from Matthew Stafford in the first quarter.

“It’s an emotional moment for him,” Miller said. “He was on his way to have a Super Bowl MVP type of performance, man. But he got a ring, man. That’s what we all came here for, man. I love the guy to death, man, that’s my boy forever. We’re forever etched in stone as Super Bowl champs.”