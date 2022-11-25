Von Miller out at least 1-2 weeks in possible Bills injury calamity

The Bills may have to wait to see if Von Miller can return this season.

The star pass rusher left Thanksgiving’s win over the Lions late in the first half after he appeared to get rolled up on a play. He underwent an MRI after leaving Ford Field.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Miller’s injury is not a torn ACL, though that may be the end of the good news for the 33-year-old.

“There is other damage that doctors are reviewing to determine how much time he will miss and for now he is out indefinitely, per sources,” Schefter tweeted Friday. “He could be out a couple of weeks, it could be season ending; more info still being gathered.”

The injury is on the same knee Miller tore his ACL in during 2013. He is not expected to decide on his status for another week or two, according to Schefter, leaving the Bills – leading the AFC East with an 8-3 record after Week 12 – figuring out what comes next.

Von Miller will take a few weeks to figure out what course of action he’ll take on his injured knee. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Von Miller gets carted off after suffering an injury for the Bills on Nov. 24, 2022. AP

“That next man mindset is real,” receiver Stefon Diggs said after the 28-25 win. “I hate to preach it, sound like a broken record, but guys came in and guys playing at a high level. We just preach it to everybody to do the job. You don’t need to do more than your job and you do your 1/11, we’ll find a way, we’ll find a way.”

Miller, in his first season in Buffalo, leads the team with eight sacks and entered the week with 37 pressures, good for second in the NFL. A two-time Super Bowl champion, three-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Miller’s presence is something his teammates would crave – even if he’s unable to suit up.

“I really don’t know the status of what Von is going through, but if he misses a couple games or whatever or if he’s playing next week, I just hope he’s still around,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. “I hope his presence, I hope he’s still leading us from the sidelines. You got a guy like that, it don’t matter whether he playing, watching or coaching. It don’t matter. Just having his presence, having his positive energy, the way he carry himself, like the messages that he portray to us. And just having a guy like that around is infectious.”