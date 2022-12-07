Von Miller injury is exactly what Bills were trying to avoid

The Bills could not avoid the worst with Von Miller.
The team had hoped the veteran pass-rusher wouldn’t be lost to a season-ending injury. However, surgery on Tuesday revealed he had suffered a torn ACL, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday.
Miller suffered the injury during the Bills’ win over the Lions on Thanksgiving. The 33-year-old had accumulated a team-leading eight sacks in 11 games before going down.
The longtime Bronco and MVP of the 2016 Super Bowl was chasing his second consecutive ring and third overall after being a trade-deadline addition for the Rams last season.
Buffalo signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract in free agency. The three-time All-Pro and eight-timer Pro Bowler is the NFL’s active leader in career sacks with 123 1/2.
The Bills are 9-3 and tied with the Chiefs for the best record in the AFC.