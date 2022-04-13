Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 3 HRs do in Yankees, Gerrit Cole

The Yankees left Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bloodied, but Blue Jays’ young star inflicted the most serious damage in return.

Guerrero crushed three home runs — they combined to travel an estimated 1,286 feet — and also added a double to take over the game and just about single-handedly send the Yankees to a 6-4 loss on Wednesday night in The Bronx.

The Blue Jays first baseman had gotten inadvertently spiked by Aaron Hicks on an infield single in the second inning, but after getting the finger that was gushing blood bandaged up, he remained in the game for a night to remember.

Guerrero homered in his first two at-bats against Gerrit Cole to stake Toronto to a 3-0 lead before staying in the park for a double in the sixth inning, to which Cole appeared to tip his cap.

Then, after the Blue Jays reclaimed a one-run lead, Guerrero smashed another home run to lead off the eighth inning against Jonathan Loaisiga for the 5-3 advantage. The Blue Jays added an insurance run with an RBI single from Matt Chapman.

Guerrero’s monster night, with a little help from his teammates, was enough to sink the Yankees. Gleyber Torres got them a run back with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth and pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton put a charge into the crowd with what the 30,109 fans in attendance thought was a two-run shot, only for the fly ball to land in a glove on the warning track.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three HR’s against the Yankees on Wednesday night. Jason Szenes

The Yankees then put a runner on first in the bottom of the ninth, but Guerrero fittingly ended it with a slick backhanded snag on a line drive by Josh Donaldson.

Guerrero’s first home run of the night was nearly robbed by Aaron Hicks in center field. After a leaping Hicks briefly caught the ball in his glove, it got jarred loose and appeared to hit the top of the wall before bouncing back onto the field. Umpires initially ruled it did not go out, but after huddling together, determined it was a home run to put the Blue Jays up 1-0 in the first inning.

In the third inning, Cole threw a 98 mph fastball inside to Guerrero, who turned on it for a two-run shot and the 3-0 lead.

Gerrit Cole Corey Sipkin

After a slow start offensively from the Yankees, they quickly caught fire with one out in the fifth inning. Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge clobbered back-to-back home runs to wake up the Stadium and get the Yankees within 3-2.

Josh Donaldson kept the rally going with a double off the glove of sliding left fielder Raimel Tapia, and one out later, DJ LeMahieu tied it up with an RBI double sliced to right field.

Cole exited with two outs in the sixth inning of a 3-3 game after throwing 85 pitches. He improved on his rough Opening Day yet still wasn’t quite sharp enough.

The Blue Jays then went back on top in the seventh inning off Chad Green, who issued a leadoff walk to Alejandro Kirk. One out later, Tapia reached on a catcher’s interference after his swing knocked the glove off Kyle Higashioka’s hand.

Green then got Santiago Espinal to hit a ground ball to third base for what looked like an inning-ending double play, but Torres could not get the ball out of his glove cleanly on the turn at second base, giving the Blue Jays runners at the corners with two outs.

George Springer made it hurt by greeting Loaisiga with a single lined to center field, putting the Blue Jays ahead 4-3.