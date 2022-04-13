Vitali Kravtsov won’t join Rangers for playoffs, future plans made

PHILADELPHIA — Vitali Kravtsov will not be joining the Blueshirts for their playoff run, The Post has learned, but the winger not only remains in good standing with the organization, but plans are being made to have him arrive in New York early this summer in order to get a head start on training camp for 2022-23.

Sources report the determination was made following an amicable conversation between president-general manager Chris Drury and Kravtsov’s agent, Daniel Milstein. This essentially codifies the understanding between the parties early in the season when Kravtsov was given permission to join Traktor of the KHL after bolting North America in the wake of being assigned to the AHL Wolf Pack at the end of camp.

We are told that the hierarchy is pleased with the progress made by Kravtsov, who has been in regular communication throughout the year with Drury. The 21-year-old winger recorded 13 points (6-7) in 19 regular-season games before a 10-point output that included seven goals in 15 playoff contests prior to his club’s ouster in the conference finals.

Vitali Kravtsov (74) won’t be joining the Rangers for their playoff run. Getty Images

Kravtsov, of course, was the ninth-overall selection of the 2018 entry draft. He played 20 games with the Blueshirts at the end of last season while recording two goals and two assists. No. 74 was expected to compete for a top-six spot this season before an unspecified lower-body injury early in training camp set him back and triggered the series of events that brings us to this point.

Filip Chytil was set to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday’s match here against the Flyers after missing the previous two contests with an unidentified upper-body injury. Chytil, who has missed 10 games overall this year due to various physical issues, has recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in his last 12 games and seven (2-5) in his last 19.

<br />

Alexis Lafreniere has gone without a point in his last eight games after recording two goals and an assist in his first two games on left wing of the third line. The switch from right wing on the top line to his natural position on the left went into effect with the March 25 match against Pittsburgh in which Frank Vatrano moved onto the unit with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad.

Patrik Nemeth, who has not played in four of the last five games as he deals with what the Rangers are calling a personal issue unrelated to previous long-term effects of COVID-19, has been skating daily at the club’s training facility. The defenseman has played in 25 of the club’s last 42 games.

This 13th set of back-to-backs featured the 13th time Gallant has split his goaltenders under that scenario. Alex Georgiev, who has gotten the front end six times, was in nets against the Flyers after Igor Shesterkin had gone against Carolina at the Garden on Tuesday.