Vince Wilfork reveals divorce, new wife in awkward interview

This might be the most awkward moment in on-air history.

Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork stopped by the “The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz” on Thursday, where things became uncomfortable when Le Batard thought Wilfork was still married to his ex-wife, Bianca Farinas.

The moment occurred when LeBatard began complimenting Wilfork on his treatment of Farinas and how comfortable he is speaking about their relationship.

“I have always enjoyed the way you talk about your wife and your relationship,” Le Batard said. “You are very comfortable talking about how you met your wife, how important she is to you… I’ve always admired that about you, that you have no problems whatsoever about professing your love.”

That’s when Wilfork, who was rocking back forth, looked away and delivered the news that he and Farinas split, and he has a new wife.

“Well, the thing is, I have a new wife now,” Wilfork said while Le Batard appeared mortified. “Me and Bianca didn’t make it, so I moved on, we moved on. It was for the better for the both of us. But we are real good friends, we are parents first, and the love I have for her, I have for her. But my new wife — we just got married October 8, 2020 and I’m happy.”

Stugotz then jumped in to fill the awkward silence.

“Things just got a little awkward there, so let me be the first on this show to congratulate you on the new wife, Vince,” he said. “Congratulations on feeling whole, feeling complete.”

Wilfork did not share his wife’s name, or any other details about their relationship. It’s unclear what led to his split from Farinas. Last month, Wilfork shared a series of photos with his current wife from their wedding, writing, “Mr. And Mrs. Wilfork ladies and gentlemen!”

Dan Le Batard on “The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz” with guest, Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork on Jan. 12, 2023. YouTube/LeBatardShow

Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork on “The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz” on Jan. 12, 2023. YouTube/LeBatardShow

Meanwhile, the reactions from Le Batard, Stugotz, and the crew were priceless: One crew member can be seen with her hands over her face, while two others laughed.

After Le Batard made a face at Stugotz, Wilfork was a good sport about the situation.

“Don’t feel awkward buddy… that’s life,” Wilfork said, laughing.

Vince Wilfork’s ex-wife, Bianca Farinas. Instagram/Bianca Farinas

“It’s too late, it’s going to sit with him forever,” Stugotz said, to which Le Batard agreed.

“It’s too late for that, Vince,” Le Batard said. “I appreciate you soothing me in this regard, but I already feel terribly awkward and then my teammate comes to my defense, with not a question but just a healthy congratulations and the further pointing out of that awkwardness because he’s always good for me in those spots.

“I’m also thinking of divorce, Vince after many many years, 18 years with a partner that does things like that to you.”

Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, left, tries to get past Bears guard Kyle Long during a game in Foxborough, Mass on Oct. 26, 2014. AP

The show made light of the situation on Twitter, writing, “Today on the show: a WORLD-CLASS uncomfortable moment between Dan and Vince Wilfork.”

In a separate tweet, they posted a video showing closeups of everyone’s reactions.

“A montage of the shipping container’s horrified reactions to Dan’s awkward and uncomfortable start to the interview with Vince Wilfork,” the show tweeted.