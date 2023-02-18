Vince McMahon looking to sell WWE empire for $9 billion

WWE majority owner Vince McMahon is trying to get a massive check for his wrestling empire.

McMahon is reportedly looking to sell WWE for as much as $9 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Potential buyers include Endeavor Group Holdings, the organization that owns the UFC, along with Middle Eastern investors, per the report.

The 77-year-old executive was the wrestling giant’s CEO and chairman for 40 years and built up the WWE into an entertainment juggernaut. McMahon stepped down in June 2022 due to hush-money allegations.

McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, served as co-CEO and chairwoman before her father returned as an executive chairman in January. When he made his return, McMahon made it clear he wanted to sell his company.





McMahon is looking to sell WWE for billions of dollars. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Shares of WWE have blown up this year by 30 percent, with one cause being over speculation of a new owner.

The wrestling giant is also in the early stages of acquiring a new TV deal. The WWE regularly airs programs through Fox and Comcast’s Peacock.