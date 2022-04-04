Vince McMahon beats Pat McAfee in WrestleMania 2022 match

Even Vince McMahon decided to get into the action at WrestleMania – literally.

The 76-year-old WWE chairman had his first official match in 10 years as he defeated SmackDown announcer and former Colts punter Pat McAfee in an impromptu match at Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

McAfee lost to McMahon’s on-screen protégé Austin Theory in the scheduled match for the event. The host of “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM then egged McMahon, who was consoling Theory ringside, to get in the ring. McMahon then slowly took off his tie and dress shirt to reveal the black undershirt he often wrestled in during the Attitude Era in the late 1990’s.

Before the bell rang, Theory struck McAfee from behind. It opened the door for McMahon to takeout the former Colts punter with a little more help from Theory. The short match ended with McMahon “punting” a football into McAfee’s chest before pinning him for the 1-2-3. It was his first match since a no-contest against CM Punk on “Monday Night Raw” in 2012 and his first at a WrestleMania since he lost to Bret Hart in 2010.

Things didn’t end the end there.

As Theory and McMahon celebrated, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s music hit and the legend – who beat Kevin Owens in his return to the ring on Saturday – proceed to hit Theory with a Stone Cold Stunner. He then shared a beer toast with McMahon – in a call back to their legendary on-screen rivalry – before delivering an awkward Stunner to the boss. McAfee, who had McMahon on his show earlier this year wasn’t done yet. He too shared a beer with Austin, and like the two before him, took a Stunner of his own to a roaring crowd.

Letting Austin, 57, and now likely McMahon have their last match at the same WrestleMania appeared to be too good for WWE to pass up.