Vince McMahon at WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ with John Cena back

Vince McMahon’s incremental return into the fabric of WWE appears to have taken its next step.

The company’s executive chairman is backstage for “Monday Night Raw” at TD Garden on Monday night, according to multiple reports.

It would mark the first known appearance by McMahon at a WWE television taping since his short-lived retirement last July amid a sexual harassment scandal.

WWE did not immediately return a request for comment.

His son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, has been WWE’s head of creative since then.

McMahon, 77, being in Boston does make some sense as John Cena, with whom the WWE boss is close with, will be appearing on the show.

Cena attended McMahon’s birthday celebration in August.

McMahon, WWE’s controlling voting stockholder, officially returned in January when he forced his way back on the board of directors in the role of executive to lead the company’s pursuit of a potential sale with its lucrative media rights deal set to expire in 2024.





Vince McMahon, during a show in 2010, is said to be backstage at “Monday Night Raw” in Boston. AP

He reportedly is looking to sell for $9 billion.

McMahon retired for five-plus months after a Washington Post story revealed WWE’s board was investigating hush money payments made to multiple women who alleged sexual misconduct by him between the years 2006-22.

WWE in an SEC filing said its investigation uncovered $14.5 million in “unrecorded expenses.”

One of the women, a former wrestler, had alleged in 2018 that, years back, McMahon had coerced her into oral sex.

McMahon’s return in January brought about other changes at the top of WWE’s hierarchy as his daughter Stephane McMahon left the company and her role as co-CEO.

Nick Khan is currently WWE’s lone CEO and Levesque has remained head of creative and talent relations and his work has been widely praised.

There have been rumors that McMahon pushed through the idea for a Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match at this year’s WrestleMania.





John Cena at SummerSlam 2021 WWE

Khan said during a January appearance on the “Bill Simmons Podcast” that the he didn’t foresee McMahon returning to WWE TV any time soon, but that could change “in a few months.”