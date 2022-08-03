Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers and MLB broadcaster, dead at 94

Vin Scully, the beloved voice of the Dodgers for 67 years, both in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, whose lyrical descriptions of the games he shared with his legion of listeners often bordered on poetry, died Tuesday, the Dodgers announced. He was 94.

“We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement Tuesday night. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever.”

Born in The Bronx and raised in Washington Heights, the Fordham University graduate retired from the Dodgers’ broadcast booth following the 2016 season, ending a career in baseball that began at Ebbetts Field in 1950 and is recognized as the longest tenure by any broadcaster with a single team in professional sports history.

But it wasn’t just about longevity. The conversational Scully was a master of the language and of the craft of broadcasting. Baseball, football, golf, Scully excelled at them all, setting a standard that will be difficult for those who follow him to reach.

Vin Scully died Tuesday at the age of 84. AP

His salutation at the start of each local broadcast, “It’s time for Dodger baseball,” signaled to generations of Los Angelenos that the game was about to begin. And when the Dodgers left Brooklyn (and the Giants left Manhattan for San Francisco) following the 1957 season, bringing major league baseball west of the Mississippi River for the first time, it was Scully who introduced the game to the City of Angels. So many fans brought their transistor radios to games during those early years that the players could hear Scully’s play-by-play on the field.

When things were going exceptionally well for the Dodgers, legend had it one could walk along Southern California beaches from Malibu to Newport Beach and not miss a pitch.

“More than anyone, Scully made the Dodgers successful in Los Angeles,” Dodgers general manager Buzzie Bavasi wrote in his memoir. “He was the biggest asset we had coming to California.”

In the early 1960s, Sports Illustrated described Scully as being “as much a part of the Los Angeles scene as the freeways and the smog.”

Dodgers announcer Vin Scully addresses the crowd during a retirement ceremony in his honor before a game at Dodger Stadium. Getty Images

A gifted storyteller, Scully worked alone most of the time, broadcasting more than 9,000 baseball games during a career, which spanned seven decades. He was behind the microphone — either on radio or television — for 28 World Series, 20 no-hitters, and four perfect games.

He was on the call for Don Larsen’s perfect game in Game 6 of the 1956 World Series; for Hank Aaron’s record-setting 715th home run in 1974; for the Mookie Wilson ground ball that “gets through Buckner” as the Mets rallied to win Game 6 of the 1986 World Series; for Kirk Gibson’s one-legged, game-winning homer in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series: “In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened.”

His detailed and dramatic description of the ninth inning of Sandy Koufax’s 1965 perfect game sounded as if it were scripted rather than spoken extemporaneously. The text of his off-the-cuff commentary was included in an anthology, Charles Einstein’s “The Baseball Reader.”

His favorite moment, however, he said came when the Dodgers won the 1955 World Series, beating the Yankees in seven games. It was the only world championship “Dem Bums” won in Brooklyn.

“I have to preface it by saying I was younger and more impressionable then,” Scully said years later. “The Dodgers had a background of frustration that you have to be aware of and I certainly was, growing up in New York. The Dodgers played the Yankees in the World Series in 1941, ’47, ’49, ’52 and ’53, and they always lost. The 1955 Dodgers club had a lot of fellows who were there when I started. It was sort of like my graduating class. I knew their frustration of getting so close and not making it. I was empathetic.

“On the last out of the game in the finale, I said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, the Brooklyn Dodgers are the champions of the world.’ Then I stopped and didn’t say another thing,” Scully recalled. “All winter long people asked me, ‘How could you have stayed so calm?’ Well, the truth is, I was so emotionally overwhelmed by it all that if I had to say another word, I think I would have cried.”

President Barack Obama presents sports broadcaster Vin Scully with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. AFP/Getty Images

Vincent Edward Scully was born Nov. 29, 1927 in The Bronx to Vincent Aloysius and Bridget Scully. His father was a silk salesman who died of pneumonia when Scully was just 4 years old. His mother later married Allan Reeve, a sailor, whom Scully said he considered his dad.

Scully said he first fell in love with baseball during the 1936 World Series when, walking past a neighborhood laundry, he saw a sign in the window that said the New York Giants had been pummeled by the Yankees 18-4 that day. Feeling sorry for the Giants, Scully adopted them as his own and selected left-handed-hitting outfielder Mel Ott as his favorite player.

Ironically, Scully noted upon the day of his final game — Oct. 2, 2016 — that it came exactly 80 years to the day of that World Series game that so captured his fancy as a skinny, red-headed boy.

As a member of the Police Athletic League and the Catholic Youth Organization, Scully often had access to complimentary tickets and when those weren’t available he’d scrounge up enough cash by returning soda bottles and using the deposit money and the coins he earned collecting newspapers to buy his way into the Polo Grounds to watch his favorite team. It was an allegiance he retained up until the day in 1950 when he was hired by the Dodgers.

Scully also recalled long, thrilling afternoons spent laying with his head under the speakers of the family’s oversized radio and letting the roar of the crowd — be it a baseball game, a big college football game or a prize fight — wash over him. That’s when he said he knew he wanted to be a sports announcer. He wrote just that, as an 8-year-old, in a composition for school.

After graduating from Fordham Prep, Scully enrolled at Fordham University where he played baseball and, after a stint in the Navy, became a member of the first class of students admitted to the university’s new radio communications program. He spent hours at WFUV, the campus radio station where, among other duties, he broadcast football and basketball games. Since 2008, Fordham has annually presented the Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence in broadcasting. Scully was the first recipient.

Upon graduation, he accepted a summer internship with WTOP, the CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C. After distinguishing himself as a last-minute fill-in calling a football game between Maryland and Boston University at Fenway Park — Scully broadcast the game from the ballpark’s roof on a raw, windy day when he left his overcoat and gloves back at the hotel thinking he’d be working from inside the press box — caught the ear of Red Barber, then the CBS Radio Network’s sports director.

It was Barber who hired Scully to join himself and Connie Desmond in the Dodgers booth the following spring. Scully, who worked the third and seventh innings, was 22. Three seasons later, he would become the youngest ever to broadcast a World Series game at the age of 25.

In addition to his Dodgers duties, Scully enjoyed long relationships with both CBS (1975-82) where he did NFL football, tennis and golf and NBC (1983-89) where he primarily did baseball’s “Game of the Week.”

In 1964, the Yankees tried to entice Scully to return to his hometown when they sought a replacement for their own iconic broadcaster Mel Allen. Scully, citing his loyalty to the Dodgers, declined the offer made through an intermediary.

“I would have been thrilled growing up listening to him, but I don’t think I would have my job right now,” Michael Kay, the longtime Yankees play-by-play man told the Wall Street Journal in 2013. “He would still be doing Yankees games.”

Scully, who received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2016.

Scully, whose wife Sandra died in January 2021, is survived by five children, 21 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. His first wife, Joan, died in 1972 at the age of 35 and his eldest son, Michael, was killed in a helicopter crash at the age of 33 in January 1994.

At the end of his final broadcast, seated in the television booth at AT&T Park in San Francisco, where the Dodgers’ 2016 regular season ended, Scully left his fans with this message:

“You and I have been friends for a long time, but I know in my heart that I’ve always needed you more than you’ve ever needed me, and I’ll miss our time together more than I can say.

“But you know what? There will be a new day and eventually a new year. And when the upcoming winter gives way to spring, rest assured, once again it will be ‘Time for Dodger baseball.’ So this is Vin Scully wishing you a very pleasant good afternoon, wherever you may be.”