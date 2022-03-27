Villanova’s Final Four chances could take hit

Villanova’s Final Four chances may have taken a hit during their Elite Eight victory.

Guard Justin Moore was set for an MRI following a right leg injury in the final minutes of the Wildcats’ March Madness win over Houston on Saturday, according to ESPN.

Moore went back to his team’s locker room on crutches following the win. Villanova head coach Jay Wright said an X-ray showed Moore didn’t break any bones, but conceded the outlook is “probably not good.”

“I’ve been in that position before,” Villanova guard Collin Gillespie told reporters. “I don’t ever want to see him by himself. He’s done so much for his team, always guards the best player, is one of our best offensive players and will do anything for any one of our guys on either end of the floor.”

Justin Moore was on crutches after Villanova’s win over Houston on Saturday. NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Villanova’s Justin Moore reacts after an injury. Getty Images

The junior has been a key cog for the Wildcats this season, ranking second in scoring with 14.8 points per game.

If Moore is unable to play in the Final Four, Wright will look to Villanova’s bench — especially sixth man Caleb Daniels — to step up.

The Wildcats will face off against the winner of Kansas-Miami next Saturday.