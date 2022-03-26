Villanova’s Collin Gillespie OK after knee injury scare

SAN ANTONIO — When your star player takes a tumble and gets up limping, when you remember a torn MCL cost him March Madness a year ago, you can’t help but fear the worst.

So all of Villanova let out a sigh with the news that Collin Gillespie is good to go against Houston in Saturday night’s South Region Elite Eight slugfest at the AT&T Center.

“Collin’s knee is good,” Jay Wright said.

Gillespie was limping in the first half against Michigan and grimaced as he walked off to the halftime locker room after turning his ankle.

“I trust in my surgeon and everything that he did for me,” Gillespie said. “So it’s stable. It’s one of those things where, if you do get hit, it feels a little uncomfortable. But I’m fine now. I feel good.”

Asked how concerned he was when he got rolled up on, Gillespie said: “Not concerned, really. I think it just caught me by surprise ’cause it was similar to how it happened last year. But I wasn’t concerned, ’cause the way I felt last year, I knew right away, and I knew I was fine. I just had to walk it off.”

There was no way Gillespie was not playing for a chance to return to a second Final Four and win a second national championship. “Just ice, cold tubs and rest,” he said.

His backcourt partner has witnessed Gillespie taking spills and was never concerned. “He’s a warrior, he’s tough, and he’s always fine within the next couple of minutes or hours,” Moore said, “so we know how tough he is.”